Texas Tech Coach Explains What ‘The Country’s Gonna Find Out’

After capturing a wild 37–34 victory against No. 22 Texas in overtime on Saturday in Lubbock, first-year Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire had an emphatic message for his team in the locker room after the game.

“I told you they were gonna break, and they did,” McGuire told his team in the locker room.

“A reporter asked me at the end, ‘What’s it mean to win this game and beat Texas?’ I said it doesn’t mean anything to beat Texas, we’re 1–0 in the Big 12, that’s what it means. I’m telling y’all right now. The country’s gonna find out that everything runs through Lubbock.”

After commending his team for the fight they showed, McGuire started jumping around and yelled (“Someone turn up some damn music!”) as the team started their postgame celebration in the locker room.

Texas Tech has registered two signature victories under McGuire in his first season. The first came two weeks ago in double overtime against then-ranked No. 25 Houston, and the second came on Saturday against conference rival Texas.

Texas Tech is now 3–1 on the season, and will prepare for a road test next Saturday against Kansas State in Manhattan.

