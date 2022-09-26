The Big 12 informed Texas Tech on Monday of its decision to discipline the university in the aftermath of Saturday’s field storming following an overtime 37–34 win over Texas.

Big 12 Conference commissioner Brett Yormark announced the Red Raiders have received a public reprimand and fine of $50,000 for the incident in accordance with the conference’s principles and standards of sportsmanship.

“We have a duty to provide a safe game environment,” Yormark said in a statement. “The Texas Tech Department of Athletics has a written event management policy that, while well thought out, was unsuccessful in ensuring the safety and security of all visiting team student-athletes, officials, coaches and staff. There is zero tolerance for any act that compromises the safety of game participants, and it is of utmost importance that home game management provide adequate security measures for our student-athletes, coaches, game officials and spectators.”



Yormark’s decision comes on the heels of the wild celebration that occurred after Texas Tech knocked then-No. 22 ranked Texas out of the AP Top 25 on Sept. 24. Red Raiders fans got out of hand following kicker Trey Wolff’s game-winning 20-yard field goal, storming the field at Jones AT&T Stadium to celebrate the program’s first win over its in-state rival since 2008.

The news of Monday’s discipline is the latest unfortunate development in the days since Saturday’s chaotic scene. Texas Tech’s police department is currently looking for information in relation to a video showing a Red Raiders fan assaulting a Longhorns player as fans ran onto the field.

