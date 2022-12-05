Louisville coach Scott Satterfield left the Cardinals football program to take the vacant position at Cincinnati, the Bearcats announced Monday morning.

Satterfield, who entered 2022 squarely on the hot seat, led the Cardinals to a 7–5 record and a berth in the Fenway Bowl.

However, the opportunity with Cincinnati proved too much to overcome for Satterfield, who previously interviewed with South Carolina following the ’20 season.

Former Louisville wide receiver and current Titans player Dez Fitzpatrick apparently wasn’t surprised Satterfield left the Cardinals and blasted his former coach on social media Monday morning.

“When the South Carolina job rumors were floating around, he MADE US tweet about how well he was treating us good, but wouldn’t tell his players that he was leaving in person! He was NEVER honest with us!” Fitzpatrick tweeted.