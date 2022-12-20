For the second time this year, wide receiver Agiye Hall will enter the transfer portal to find a new school.

Hall, a former high school All-American who played for Alabama as a freshman in 2021, joined Texas earlier this spring. He made just one catch in three games and is now reportedly no longer a part of the program, per On3‘s Joe Cook.

Hall was arrested in August for criminal mischief and was suspended indefinitely by Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, but was eventually able to work his way back onto the field. He played sparingly, and Sarkisian said in October that preserving Hall’s redshirt would be in “the best interest of us.”

As a freshman with the Crimson Tide, Hall also was unable to get regular reps, finishing the year with four catches for 72 yards. He was also suspended by head coach Nick Saban for a violation of team rules.

When he left Alabama, Hall had some critical words when describing his impression of Alabama fans compared to Texas fans. Now, he’ll look for a third fan base and a chance to restart his college career.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans—they’re not really loving, if I could say—even when you leave,” Hall said in May. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches—they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”