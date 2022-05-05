Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Deion Sanders Latest College Coach To Speaks Out on Name, Image and Likeness
Deion Sanders Latest College Coach To Speaks Out on Name, Image and Likeness

Texas WR Agiye Hall Critical of Alabama Fans After Transfer

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had some choice words for his former fan base after arriving at Texas via the transfer portal. Hall, a blue chip prospect out of Florida, was comparing the culture within the Longhorns program compared to the Crimson Tide, and he levied some criticism toward Alabama fans.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans—they’re not really loving, if I could say—even when you leave,” Hall said, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches—they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Hall entered the transfer portal after being taken off the Alabama roster earlier this year. He had previously been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules.

“He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules,” Saban said at the time. “Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values (of the team).”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Hall played sparingly last season, finishing the year with four catches for 72 yards. He got his biggest opportunity in the national championship game, finishing with two grabs for 52 yards. He will get the opportunity to face his former teammates in Week 2, with Alabama travels to Austin to face Texas in a highly-anticipated matchup.

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) warms up
NBA

Khris Middleton’s Status for Games 3, 4 Decided

The forward suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain during Game 2 of the first round series vs. the Bulls.

By Madison Williams
Kylian Mbappé celebrates for PSG
Soccer

Where Things Stand With Mbappe’s Future Amid Conflicting Reports

Reports in France emerged saying that the French star had agreed to a new contract at PSG, a story that was then widely disputed.

By Andrew Gastelum
Sep 4, 2021; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Breece Hall (28) pushes off Northern Iowa Panthers defensive back Omar Brown (24) in the second half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Rookie Rankings: Who's #1?

By Michael Fabiano
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14)
Extra Mustard

Two WR Stars Potentially Betting $50K to See Who’s Faster

The two receivers have previously argued about who is speedier on the field.

By Madison Williams
D'Eriq King speaks to media at the combine.
Play
NFL

D’Eriq King Says He May Play More Than QB for Patriots

New England wants to use the former Houston and Miami offensive star's versatility.

By Daniel Chavkin
draymond-green-warriors
Play
NBA

NBA Announces Draymond Green Fine After Flipping Off Memphis Fans

He briefly entered the locker room in Game 2 in order to get stitches for a right eye laceration.

By Michael Shapiro
Quarterback Arch Manning 16 runs the ball as Newman takes on Lafayette Christian Academy in the LHSAA Div III semi finals.
Play
College Football

Two Schools Standing Out in Arch Manning Recruitment, per Report

Manning previously narrowed his search down to six schools.

By Madison Williams
red bull racing
Formula1

Netflix Makes Decision on Whether to Renew ‘Drive to Survive’

The behind-the-scenes F1 show has been a hit for the streaming giant, and helped bring about a surge in popularity for the sport worldwide.

By Nick Selbe