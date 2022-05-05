Texas WR Agiye Hall Critical of Alabama Fans After Transfer

Former Alabama wide receiver Agiye Hall had some choice words for his former fan base after arriving at Texas via the transfer portal. Hall, a blue chip prospect out of Florida, was comparing the culture within the Longhorns program compared to the Crimson Tide, and he levied some criticism toward Alabama fans.

“One thing that really stood out is the culture. Bama fans—they’re not really loving, if I could say—even when you leave,” Hall said, per Brad Crawford of 247Sports. “Texas fans are like a family. They love you unconditionally. They want the best for you and want to make sure you’re striving to be the best person you are, whether it’s people in the stands, players or coaches—they’re all connected, which is a good thing.”

Hall entered the transfer portal after being taken off the Alabama roster earlier this year. He had previously been suspended from the team for a violation of team rules.

“He is suspended from the team for violations of some team rules,” Saban said at the time. “Whether they’re academic or whatever, it doesn’t really matter. Everybody has a responsibility and obligation to respect the principles and values (of the team).”

Hall played sparingly last season, finishing the year with four catches for 72 yards. He got his biggest opportunity in the national championship game, finishing with two grabs for 52 yards. He will get the opportunity to face his former teammates in Week 2, with Alabama travels to Austin to face Texas in a highly-anticipated matchup.

More College Football Coverage: