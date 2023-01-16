Houston and Kansas remained firmly atop The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll Monday after a record weekend of top 25 losses, while Florida Atlantic took advantage of the chaos to crack the ranking for the first time in school history.

Eleven teams in the top 25 went down on Saturday, tying a record that has stood for nearly 12 years, while Connecticut and Marquette also lost on Sunday to give the AP poll one of its biggest shakeups in recent history.

The banged-up Cougars, who had to fight off South Florida to avoid their own upset loss, watched their advantage over the Jayhawks shrink ever so slightly, pulling in 34 of 60 first-place votes from a national media panel. Kansas received 23 votes to remain second while Purdue picked up the remaining three to stay third.

Alabama remained at No. 4 while UCLA, riding a 13-game winning streak, climbed two spots to round out the top five.

The Bruins entered the top five this week. Kiyoshi Mio/USA TODAY Sports

Full men’s poll as of Jan. 16:

1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia

11. Arizona

12. Iowa State

13. Kansas State

14. TCU

15. UConn

16. Auburn

17. Miami

18. Charleston

19. Clemson

20. Marquette

21. Baylor

22. Providence

23. Rutgers

24. Florida Atlantic

25. Arkansas

Others receiving votes: North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary's 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.

Watch college basketball live with fuboTV: Start a free trial today!