LSU’s Walker Howard Announces Transfer to Ole Miss

LSU freshman quarterback Walker Howard is leaving Baton Rouge, but he won’t be going far. After a year with the Tigers under Brian Kelly, Howard entered the transfer portal and announced on Wednesday his commitment to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss.

The announcement comes after visits to the Rebels and national runner-up TCU over the weekend.

Howard played sparingly as a freshman, as Jayden Daniels took the reins of the program in its first year under Kelly. He went 2-for-4 for seven yards, and added 33 yards on six carries, appearing in the team’s regular season win over Southern and Citrus Bowl victory over Purdue earlier this month.

Howard was a highly-coveted blue-chip recruit and finished ranked No. 49 in the SI99 for the class of 2022.

At Ole Miss, he runs into another fairly established starting quarterback who should be back for 2023. Jaxson Dart completed 62.4% of his throws as a sophomore in ’22, throwing for 2,974 yards, 20 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, and adding 614 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Ole Miss finished the season 8–5 with a 4–4 record in SEC play. The Rebels open the 2023 season with a home game against Mercer on Sept. 2.