Legendary Broadcaster Dick Vitale Shares Latest Health Update

Dick Vitale shared an encouraging update regarding his health on Thursday just over two months after the legendary analyst returned to broadcasting following a bout with lymphoma and dysplasia on his vocal cords.

Vitale, who declared in August that he was “cancer-free,” shared details on Twitter from a recent visit with throat specialist Steven Zeitels for his quarterly exam. The 83-year-old disclosed that he had “a little scare” during the visit after Zeitels found “a small growth” on his vocal cords that needed to be removed.

Fortunately, the legendary college football broadcaster announced the growth was found to be “non-cancerous” and was promptly removed by Zeitels during a procedure in his office that required the use of anesthesia. The beloved analyst also shared that he was even able to still speak at an event in Boston on Wednesday despite undergoing the quick procedure.

The update signals another hopeful step forward for Vitale, who returned to broadcasting on Nov. 15 after stepping away in Dec. 2021. Vitale learned of his lymphoma and dysplasia diagnosis just a few months after he underwent several surgeries to remove melanoma.

After missing nearly the entire 2021–22 college basketball season, Vitale’s return to the sidelines for Kentucky and Michigan State’s meeting at the 2022 Champions Classic marked his first game in over a year.



“Thank you, thank you, thank you, to so many who encouraged me and inspired me to really battle, and to win that battle,” Vitale said on that broadcast.