Crimson Tide Roll Call: October 19, 2021

Men's golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup, Little Rock, Arkansas, All Day

Women's tennis: Alabama at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles semifinals: Anne Marie Hiser/Loudmilla Bencheikh def. Emmanouela Antonaki/Tamara Racine (MSU) 3-6, 7-5 [10-8]

Singles semifinals: Safiya Carrington (LSU) def. Petra Sedlackova 4-6, 6-3, 6-3

Men's tennis: Alabama at ITA Southern Regionals

Doubles semifinals: Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin def. Ruan Du Preeze/Samrakshyak Bajracharya (ASU) 6-4, 6-2

Doubles finals: Filip Planinsek/Juan Martin (pictured on the cover) def. Vlad Lobak/Gabriel Diaz Friere (LSU) 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Men's golf: Alabama at Jackson T. Stephens Cup

The Crimson Tide finished day one with a 36-hole total of 6-over par 582 (292-290), putting the team two strokes back from second place Arizona.

Canon Claycomb finished fifth overall with a morning score of 1-over par 73 and an afternoon score of 1-under par 71.

Derrick Henry continues to make his case for the NFL's MVP honors after racking up three touchdowns Monday night against Buffalo.

As first reported by Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers and guard Collin Sexton failed to come to an agreement on the deadline of a potential contract extension. The former Alabama standout will become a restricted free agent following the season.

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the misfortune of being on the wrong side of history in snapping the Jacksonville Jaguars' (seemingly terminal) losing streak, but upon return from an injury to his ribs the former Alabama standout performed well, all things considered. And the data backs that statement.

Alabama men's basketball enters the 2021-22 season ranked No. 14 in the preseason AP Poll Top 25. When is the last year the Crimson Tide was ranked entering its season opener, and what was its ranking?

October 19, 1935: Playing with a broken bone in his left leg, Paul Bryant starred in Alabama's 25-0 win at Tennessee. The Atlanta newspapers doubting the story of the injury requested to review x-rays, which indeed revealed a broken fibula, before using the account of Bryant's handicap in its features on the game. Alabama's first touchdown came on a pass to Bryant who then lateralled to Riley Smith. A key block by Bryant after the pitch to Smith enabled him to score.

"It was just one little bone." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant on playing with a fractured leg against Tennessee in 1935.

