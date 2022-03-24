Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cocktail Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.

Women’s basketball: Alabama vs. Houston (Round 3 of WNIT), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: UAB 5, Alabama 4

Softball: No. 4 Alabama 8, UAB 1

Swimming and Diving

163 days

Did you notice?

Several events have been scheduled as part of The Integration of Alabama Football: A Celebration of John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson, which will take place on April 16 in conjunction with the A-Day Game.

Alabama men’s tennis player Filip Planinsek earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are getting more receiver help.

Former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith discussed his offseason training and his rookie season with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Photos from Alabama's third spring practice

March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum

March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson wen 75-62 overall, 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban

