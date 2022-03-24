Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2022
Today's Crimson Tide Schedule
- Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.
- Women’s basketball: Alabama vs. Houston (Round 3 of WNIT), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen
Crimson Tide Results
Baseball: UAB 5, Alabama 4
Softball: No. 4 Alabama 8, UAB 1
Swimming and Diving
Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener
163 days
Did you notice?
- Several events have been scheduled as part of The Integration of Alabama Football: A Celebration of John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson, which will take place on April 16 in conjunction with the A-Day Game.
- Alabama men’s tennis player Filip Planinsek earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
- Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are getting more receiver help.
- Former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith discussed his offseason training and his rookie season with the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Photos from Alabama's third spring practice
On This Date in Crimson Tide History:
March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum
March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson wen 75-62 overall, 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day
“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban