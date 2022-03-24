Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 24, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... National Cocktail Day

Today's Crimson Tide Schedule

  • Swimming & Diving: Men's NCAA Championships; Atlanta, Ga.
  • Women’s basketball: Alabama vs. Houston (Round 3 of WNIT), Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network, Listen

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: UAB 5, Alabama 4

Softball: No. 4 Alabama 8, UAB 1

Swimming and Diving

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s Football Season Opener

163 days

Did you notice?

  • Several events have been scheduled as part of The Integration of Alabama Football: A Celebration of John Mitchell and Wilbur Jackson, which will take place on April 16 in conjunction with the A-Day Game.
  • Alabama men’s tennis player Filip Planinsek earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.
  • Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins are getting more receiver help.
  • Former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith discussed his offseason training and his rookie season with the Philadelphia Inquirer.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 24, 1939: Three Alabama football players (Pig Davis, Bobby Wood and Elwood Gerber), walking down the streets of Tuscaloosa, were cornered by a radio announcer conducting a quiz for his sizable audience. When asked who first said "Go West young man, go West"? Davis immediately answered "Horace Greeley." When he asked Wood how many keys does a standard typewriter have? Wood correctly said, "42." Last, the announcer asked Gerber, "What's the name of a full-grown sardine?" Without hesitation, Gerber said, "A herring." The announcer seems both flustered and amazed with the ease they answered the questions. – Bryant Museum

March 24, 2019: Alabama and basketball coach Avery Johnson mutually agreed to part ways after settling on an amicable buyout of Johnson’s contract. The team missed the NCAA Tournament and despite being a top seed in the NIT was bounced in the first round. Johnson wen 75-62 overall, 34-38 mark in Southeastern Conference play.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day

“I always wished I had an opportunity to work with him. Maybe I could have learned something." – Bobby Bowden on Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this…

Alabama Baseball Drops Third-Straight Midweek Game

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Strong Sixth Inning Powers Alabama Softball to 8-1 Win over UAB

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Nick Saban Provides Updates on Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams While Praising Alabama's Backfield

By Tony Tsoukalas5 hours ago
Everything Nick Saban Said During Alabama's First Full Week of Spring Football

By Katie Windham6 hours ago
Photos from Alabama's Third Practice of Spring Camp

By Tony Tsoukalas6 hours ago
Live Updates: Alabama Baseball at UAB

By Joey Blackwell6 hours ago
Five-star QB Arch Manning Schedules Return Visit to Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Alabama Gymnastics Lands Four on All-SEC Teams

By Katie Windham7 hours ago