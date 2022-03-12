Skip to main content

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Saturday, March 12, 2022

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.

Today is ... 

National Working Moms Day

BamaCentral Headlines

• Nick Saban provides injury updates heading into Alabama's spring camp

• Everything Nick Saban Said During First Spring Press Conference

• Photos, Roster Updates and Practice Video as Alabama Opens Spring Football

• BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Previewing Alabama Football's Spring Camp

• Alabama’s Bobby Colantonio Jr. Wins National Indoor Title

• All Things CW: Crimson Tide Cancer Survivor Finally Getting Shot at Championship

• Alabama Baseball Dominates Binghamton in Game One, 9-3

• Is the Heir Apparent to Quarterback Bryce Young On Alabama's Roster Yet?

• Live Updates: Alabama Baseball Opens Series with Binghamton

• All Things Bama Podcast: Which Player Has Most to Gain This Spring?

• The Extra Point: Alabama Basketball Exits SEC Tournament with More Questions than Answers

• Alabama Softball Aims To Turn Page on 20-0 Start as SEC Play Begins at LSU

Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.

Today’s Crimson Tide Schedule

• Track & Field, Cross Country at NCAA Indoor ChampionshipsIndoor Track & FieldBirmingham, Ala., all day

• Women's Golf at Valspar Augusta Invitational, all day. Live Scoring

• Women's Tennis: Auburn at Alabama, noon, Live VideoLive Stats

• Softball: Alabama at LSU (2), 1 p.m., SEC Network, Live Video (online only)Live AudioLive Stats; 3 p.m. Live Video (online only)Live AudioLive Stats

• Baseball: Binghamton at Alabama, 2 p.m., SEC Network+, Live VideoLive AudioLive Stats

Crimson Tide Results

Baseball: Alabama 9, Binghamton 3 

Men's Tennis: Ole Miss 6, Alabama 1  

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

174 days

Did You Notice?

• Quanesha Burks, who worked at McDonald's before she accepted a track scholarship at Alabama, announced an endorsement deal with the fast-food company.

• Wide receiver Robert Foster had his contract terminated by the Dallas Cowboys.

• Although he was the fifth alternate, Michael Thompson benefitted from a series of withdrawals and is in the field for the Players Championship this weekend. 

• Herb Jones, ladies and gentelmen:

Did You See? (Football!)

031122_MFB_AndersonWiJr_Practice_RC0428
Quandarrius Robinson
Nick Saban

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

March 12, 1935: Despite a cold wind, a large crowd turned out to watch the Crimson side defeat the White team 46-0 in the first practice game of the spring for the reigning national champions. Roy White and Bubber Nisbett, two new backs, "looked good" said head coach Frank Thomas. White made several touchdowns and passed to Paul “Bear” Bryant for one score.

March 12, 1990: Dont’a Hightower was born in Lewisburg, Tenn. 

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"I wish Coach Bryant were here to see this defense play." – Defensive Coordinator Bill Oliver about the '92 defense.

We’ll leave you with this … 

Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
