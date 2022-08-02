Bama in the NFL: Can Ryan Kelly Make the All-Pro Leap in Indianapolis?

In 2015, the Indianapolis Colts finished with the 16th-most sacks allowed in the NFL. Although that was literally in the middle of the league, the coaches and front office still thought they needed to make changes.

Indianapolis selected Alabama center Ryan Kelly with the 18th-overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Colts had their rock up front to build around.

Kelly started all 16 games of his rookie season. On 1,018 snaps, he didn't allow a single sack.

However, the rest of the offensive line played poorly, finishing with the fifth-most sacks allowed (44) in the NFL. In 2017 , with Kelly only playing seven games, the Colts finished with the most sacks allowed (56) in the league.

Indianapolis subsequently took Notre Dame offensive guard Quenton Nelson sixth overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, which changed everything.

Nelson and Kelly led the Colts offensive line to a league-best 18 sacks allowed. Even though he only allowed one sack, Kelly didn't make the Pro Bowl because he missed four of the last six games due to injury. Nelson earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

The Colts have finished in the top 10 in least sacks allowed every season since, and Kelly has been invited to the last three Pro Bowls.

Kelly is currently listed as the third-highest paid center in the league, but on Sept. 4, 2020, he signed a 4-year, $50 million contract extension, which made him the league's highest-paid center.

The 29-year-old is ranked as the 11th-best center, according to PFF. The rankings are also put in tiers, as Kelly is in the same conversation as the sixth-best center.

It will be difficult for Kelly to reach the All-Pro level, but it isn't impossible.

Kelly has gone through three quarterbacks during his Pro Bowl seasons: Jacoby Brissett, Phillip Rivers and Carson Wentz. Obviously, none of them lasted long with the Colts.

They traded Wentz to Washington on March 9, and acquired Matt Ryan from the Falcons on March 21.

Although Ryan may be out of his prime, he's still considered and upgrade and a veteran presence behind center. The 37-year-old quarterback hasn't been outstanding since his 2016 MVP campaign, but consistent.

From 2017-20, Ryan threw for at least 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns each season. But Julio Jones left and Calvin Ridley sat out a season and was then suspended. During his final season with Atlanta, Ryan' stats depreciated as his only offensive weapon was rookie tight end Kyle Pitts.

The Colts have an above average offensive arsenal with defending 2021 rushing yards leader Jonathan Taylor and 1,000 yard receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

If Ryan can turn back the clock just a couple of years he could top 4,000 yards and 20 touchdowns again.

The better Ryan plays, the better Kelly plays. A quarterback is often reflected by his offensive line and vice versa. If Kelly continues to improve and Ryan plays like he did when he had Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman, the Colts could be an underrated team in the AFC.

Defensively, the Colts are one of the best league. With stars over the field like defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard and cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and Kenny Moore II, Indianapolis again has playoff expectations.

Backing up Moore at the slot corner is Tony Brown. The undrafted free agent from Alabama signed with the Chargers on April 28, 2018. However, he was waived just before the regular season.

Brown continued to get signed and waived by three other teams, until he signed with the Colts this past March.

Although the 27-year-old hasn't had much playing time in the NFL, no one doubts his speed and physical talent. His 4.35-second 40-yard dash time makes him a good candidate to get playing time on a blue-collar team like the Colts.

The Colts open up the regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 11.

This is the fourteenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

