Bama in the NFL: Christian Harris Aims For a High Snap Count in Houston

After back-to-back four-win seasons, the Houston Texans are currently in rebuild mode. In less than three years, Houston has lost three of their franchise's all-time best players: defensive end J.J. Watt, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Deshaun Watson.

In the 2022 NFL Draft, Houston selected some big-name players like LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Texas A&M offensive lineman Kenyon Green in the first round. They also drafted two Alabama players: wide receiver John Metchie III and linebacker Christian Harris.

Selected 44th overall, Metchie would've likely been WR2 this season. The route-running specialist led Alabama in receptions with 96, which was the eighth in all of College Football.

On July 24, though, Metchie was diagnosed with Acute Promyeloctic Leukemia and will likely miss his entire rookie season. The Texans made the announcement via Twitter soon after the diagnosis:

Selected 75th overall, Harris is aiming for a high snap count this fall. After just a few days of training camp, it is uncertain if Harris will start as an outside linebacker or back up Christian Kirksey at middle linebacker.

At Alabama, Harris started almost every game since his freshman year. The middle linebacker finished fifth on the team in tackles (80), fourth in sacks (5.5) and second in tackles for loss (11.5). He was also known for his hard-hitting ability as he forced two fumbles (most on the team) last season.

Harris was looked at by scouts throughout his collegiate career, but he got national attention during the NFL combine for his 4.44 second 40-yard dash. The Baton Rouge, Lousiana native has a history with speed as he played wide receiver and cornerback in high school, and Harris showed his blazing speed in some major games as five of his 10 career sacks came in an SEC Championship or a College Football Playoff game.

His 6-foot-1 height is slightly below average, but he is still able to read the quarterbacks eyes. Harris had six passes defended and an interception over his three seasons.

According to his NFL Draft Profile, his ability to quickly reach the backfield and shutdown the ball-handler showed similarities to Green Bay Packers All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell.

Assuming that Kirksey will land the starting middle linebacker job, the weak-side linebacker position is still up for grabs. Neville Hewitt, last season's starting weak-side linebacker, is Harris' competition.

The seven-year veteran has had a couple of solid seasons, but hasn't really gotten the ball to roll. A young 21-year-old might be a better option, but that won't be decided until after training camp.

The Texans open up the regular season against the Indianapolis Colts on Sept. 11.

This is the thirteenth story in a team-by-team series highlighting Alabama players in the NFL.

Bama in the NFL: Arizona Cardinals

Bama in the NFL: Atlanta Falcons

Bama in the NFL: Baltimore Ravens

Bama in the NFL: Buffalo Bills

Bama in the NFL: Carolina Panthers

Bama in the NFL: Chicago Bears

Bama in the NFL: Cincinnati Bengals

Bama in the NFL: Cleveland Browns

Bama in the NFL: Dallas Cowboys

Bama in the NFL: Denver Broncos

Bama in the NFL: Detroit Lions

Bama in the NFL: Green Bay Packers

Bama in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

Tracking Active Alabama Crimson Players in the NFL

Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Breakdown by Team

Active Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL by Position

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL By Team

Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft

All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Players Drafted by Round

NFL Draft: All-Time Alabama Crimson Tide Selections by NFL Teams

Alabama Crimson Tide Players Selected in the NFL Draft by Position

Also Check Out:

Texans Daily

FanNation