4-Star Edge Rusher KJ Ford Names Alabama in Top Schools

The Crimson Tide looks to be in the mix for one of the 2026 recruiting class' top prospects.

Mason Woods

Alabama edge rusher target KJ Ford alongside Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack
Alabama edge rusher target KJ Ford alongside Kalen DeBoer and Kane Wommack / Credit @KJ4ord on X
In a busy week for the Crimson Tide with spring practice in full swing, Kalen DeBoer and his staff have still found time to remain active on the recruiting trail.

According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star edge rusher KJ Ford has officially released his list of top-12 schools, including the Crimson Tide among Oklahoma, Texas A&M, LSU, Penn State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Missouri, USC, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.

Hailing from Duncanville, Texas, the same hometown as Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell, Ford is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 13 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 15 player in the Longhorn State.

In two seasons of varsity football with the Duncanville Panthers, the talented defender has compiled 110 total tackles, 30.0 TFL's and 9.5 sacks. He has a bulky, 6-foot-3, 245 lb. frame which he uses to easily dominate offensive linemen at the point of attack.

Ford is a relentless, high motor pass rusher that frequently finds himself in the backfield using a combination of both speed and strength.

He is currently set to make an official visit to Tuscaloosa on May 30th, but also has trips lined up to Oklahoma, Auburn and USC as well.

The Crimson Tide holds three commitments for the 2026 class as of now and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 38 recruiting class in the nation.

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  3. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

Upcoming Campus Visits

Published
Mason Woods
