Report: Alabama in the Mix for Top 2026 Cornerback
Alabama holds just three commitments in the 2026 recruiting class currently and is far from one of the top ranked teams in the nation, but Kalen DeBoer and his staff could be turning the tide if recent reports are true.
Per Steve Wiltfong of On3, Alabama is seemingly the top option for 2026 5-Star cornerback Jorden Edmonds from Marietta, Georgia.
The 6-foot-2, 175 lb. defender is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 1 player at his position in the nation and the No. 27 overall prospect in the class. He suits up for Sprayberry High School, where in he is utilized as a two-way talent, lining up at both wide receiver and cornerback.
As a junior in 2024, Edmonds compiled 35 total tackles and three pass deflections on defense and 670 yards and four scores as a wideout. Not to mention, he also served as a kick return specialist at times, finishing the season with over 270 return yards.
As of now, the talented prospect holds offers from over 40 division one programs, many of which are top contenders in power conferences. He has taken multiple trips to Tuscaloosa at this point, and even has another scheduled for this June.
Edmonds also has visits lined up this summer with Florida, Tennessee and Georgia as well.
The Crimson Tide is currently ranked No. 38 in the nation fo the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. While adding one more player will be far from the class' finish point, a player like Edmonds would instantly be a massive boost.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
Upcoming Campus Visits
- EDGE KJ Ford - May 30
- OL Ekene Ogboko - June 7
- TE Mack Sutter - June 20-22
- RB Derek Cooper - June 6-8
- DL Nolan Wilson - May 30
- EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes - Visit confirmed, date TBD
- EDGE Trenton Henderson - June 6-8
- LB Kaden Henderson - April 12
- RB Jonaz Walton - May 30, April 4
- CB Brandon Arrington - June 13
- EDGE Khamari Brooks - June 6