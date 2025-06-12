4-Star OT Names Alabama in Top Schools, Cancels Remaining Summer Visits
Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide, just days after landing 4-Star offensive lineman Sam Utu, received some more good news on the recruiting trail on Wednesday.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star offensive tackle Deacon Schmitt from Windsor, Colorado is officially down to just three schools: Alabama, Oklahoma and Colorado. He will announce his commitment on June 28.
He has already taken official visits to each of his final schools, kicking the summer off with Colorado on May 2, then Alabama on May 30 and, finally, Oklahoma on June 6. He was set to visit Tennessee, Nebraska and USC this summer as well, but has now set his focus on the three finalists.
Standing at 6-foot-5, 310 lbs., Schmitt is ranked as the No. 29 offensive tackle in the nation by On3. He is strong at the point of attack and quick on his feet, making it hard on opposing edge rushers who try to dip around the edge on him.
Last season as a junior for Windsor High School, Schmitt helped lead his team to an impressive 10-2 record and a berth in the state playoff quarterfinals.
As of now, the Crimson Tide holds six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but is seemingly on the cusp of adding more talent soon. Outside of Schmitt, there are three other Alabama targets, Ezavier Crowell, Xavier Griffin and Cincere Johnson, that are also set to commit by the end of the month.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 13-17
- 5-Star ATH Brandon Arrington - Set to commit on July 5th
- 4-Star WR Somourian Wingo - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/22/2025
- 4-Star DL Elijah Golden
- 4-Star ATH Roman Voss - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/07/2025
- 4-Star LB Nick Abrams - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/01/2025
- 3-Star S Kaiden Hall - Named Alabama as a finalist on 11/28/2024
- 3-Star OT Wilson Zierer
- 5-Star WR Tristen Keys - Committed to LSU on 03/22/2025
- 3-Star DL Preston Carey - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/28/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)