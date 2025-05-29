2026 5-Star S Jireh Edwards Names Alabama in Top Schools
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have been extremely active this week on the recruiting trail. From landing as a finalist for 5-Star linebacker Xavier Griffin, to locking in an official visit with LSU commit Kenny Darby, things have began to heat up for the Crimson Tide as the summer progresses.
Now, with official visits set to kick off this weekend, another top rated prospect from the 2026 recruiting class has named Alabama in his top schools.
According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 5-Star safety Jireh Edwards has narrowed his list to six, including the Tide among Georgia, Florida, Texas A&M, Auburn and Oregon.
Hailing from the well known St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, Maryland, Edwards is a 6-foot-1, 205 lb. defender with an extremely high ceiling. As a junior in 2024, he helped the Panthers achieve an 8-3 record and finished with 92 tackles, 17 TFL's, six pass deflections and three forced fumbles.
He is ranked by On3 as the No. 2 safety prospect in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state of Maryland. He has already began taking official visits this year, kicking things off in April with a trip to Georgia. Edwards heads to Auburn next (May 30), then Alabama (June 6), Texas A&M (June 13) and Oregon (June 19).
As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, so adding a player like Edwards would be a massive boost. DeBoer and the staff have gotten off to a bit of a slower start, but a big summer could quickly turn it around for the second year staff.
Official Visitors for the weekend of June 6
- 5-Star S Jireh Edwards
- 5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 4-Star ATH Kaiden Prothro - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/06/2025
- 4-Star RB Derrek Cooper - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/21/2025
- 4-Star LB Izayia Williams - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star EDGE Jacquez Wilkes
- 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks - Named Alabama as a finalist on 01/24/2025
- 4-Star DL Valdin Stone
- 3-Star WR Corey Barber - Committed to Ole Miss on 05/09/2025
- 3-Star WR Brian Williams, Jr.
- 3-Star S Daryl Bell III - Committed to Florida State on 10/10/2023
- 3-Star EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson - Committed to Alabama on 04/12/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)