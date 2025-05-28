Alabama Locks in Visit with Top LSU Commit
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff could be closing in on one of the biggest flips of the 2026 recruiting cycle yet.
While an already impressive crop of visitors is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on May 30th for official visits, one more player has now been added to the list.
According to On3, 4-Star wide receiver and current LSU commit Kenny Darby will be taking an official visit to Alabama on May 30th, joining the likes of Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Cincere Johnson, Brayden Rouse and many more.
Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Darby is ranked by On3 as the No. 21 wideout in the nation and the No. 7 player in the Bayou State. He hails from Airline High School in Bossier, Louisiana where, as a junior, he hauled in an incredible 100 receptions for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns.
He committed to LSU in November of 2024, but as of now Alabama is his sole official visit lined up for this summer.
The Crimson Tide currently holds just five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are wide receivers. Alabama has been in heavy pursuit of names like the aforementioned Feaster as well as 5-Star Cederian Morgan, but adding the likes of Darby would be a massive boost as well.
Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30
- 4-Star S Jett Washington
- 4-Star QB Jett Thomalla - Committed to Iowa State on 04/18/2025
- 4-Star WR Ethan, "Boobie," Feaster - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/04/2025
- 4-Star WR Kenny Darby - Committed to LSU on 11/12/2024
- 4-Star LB Cincere Johnson - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/06/2025
- 4-Star EDGE KJ Ford - Named Alabama as a finalist on 03/20/2025
- 4-Star TE Xavier Tiller - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/16/2025
- 4-Star DL Nolan Wilson
- 4-Star DL Titan Davis
- 4-Star LB Brayden Rouse - Named Alabama as a finalist on 04/23/2025
- 4-Star TE Mark Bowman
- 3-Star IOL Deacon Schmitt - Named Alabama as a finalist on 02/28/2025
- 3-Star OL Chris Booker - Committed to Alabama on 02/20/2025
- 3-Star DL JJ Finch - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/11/2025
- 3-Star DL Tyson Bacon
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)