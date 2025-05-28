Bama Central

Alabama Locks in Visit with Top LSU Commit

Kenny Darby, one of the top wideouts in the 2026 recruiting class and a current LSU commit, locked in an official visit to Tuscaloosa.

Mason Woods

2026 4-Star WR Kenny Darby (1)
2026 4-Star WR Kenny Darby (1) / Credit @kennydarby3_ on X
Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff could be closing in on one of the biggest flips of the 2026 recruiting cycle yet.

While an already impressive crop of visitors is expected to be in Tuscaloosa on May 30th for official visits, one more player has now been added to the list.

According to On3, 4-Star wide receiver and current LSU commit Kenny Darby will be taking an official visit to Alabama on May 30th, joining the likes of Ethan "Boobie" Feaster, Cincere Johnson, Brayden Rouse and many more.

Standing at 6-foot, 175 lbs., Darby is ranked by On3 as the No. 21 wideout in the nation and the No. 7 player in the Bayou State. He hails from Airline High School in Bossier, Louisiana where, as a junior, he hauled in an incredible 100 receptions for over 1,700 yards and 24 touchdowns.

He committed to LSU in November of 2024, but as of now Alabama is his sole official visit lined up for this summer.

The Crimson Tide currently holds just five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, none of which are wide receivers. Alabama has been in heavy pursuit of names like the aforementioned Feaster as well as 5-Star Cederian Morgan, but adding the likes of Darby would be a massive boost as well.

Official Visitors for the weekend of May 30

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

