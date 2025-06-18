Alabama in Top Three for 5-Star Safety
After landing a commitment on Tuesday from 4-Star quarterback Jett Thomalla, Kalen Deboer and the football staff received some more good news on the recruiting trail as one of the Tide's top targets officially named Alabama as one of his top three schools.
According to On3, 5-Star safety prospect Jett Washington is down to just Alabama, Oregon and USC. He has already taken visits to each school, starting with a trip to Tuscaloosa on May 30 before heading to USC (June 3) and Oregon (June 6).
The 6-foot-5, 200 lb. Las Vegas native is one of the most highly touted prospects in the entire 2026 recruiting class. On3 ranks him as the No. 3 overall safety in the nation and the No. 1 player in the state of Nevada.
As a junior in 2024 for the well known Bishop Gorman Gaels, he was named the MaxPreps Nevada Player of the Year after posting an impressive stat line of 38 tackles, two pass deflections and five interceptions.
Washington is an incredibly lengthy defender with the ability to both lock down No. 1 receivers and also step into the box and deliver big time hits. He is dynamic in coverage and can also play the run, making him a useful talent for any defensive scheme.
As of now, Alabama holds seven commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is expected to welcome its last group of official visitors throughout this week before the dead period kicks off on June 23. While it has certainly been a bit behind some of the top programs in the nation, the Tide seems to picking up steam as the summer of official visits draws to a close.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 17-21
- 5-Star WR Cederian Morgan
- 5-Star RB Ezavier Crowell
- 4-Star CB Elbert Hill - Committed to USC on 05/02/2025
- 4-Star TE Mack Sutter
- 4-Star S Lasiah Jackson - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star DL Emmanuel Ruffin - Was in Tuscaloosa for Feb. 1 Junior Day
- 4-Star LB Anthony Davis, Jr. - Was in Tuscaloosa for April 25th A-Day practice
- 3-Star RB Javari Barnett - Committed to Illinois on 04/06/2025
- 3-Star OT Mitchell Smith - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/28/2025
- 3-Star RB Ryan Estrada
- 3-Star OL Zykie Helton - Named Alabama as a finalist on 05/09/2025
Check out our Alabama football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)