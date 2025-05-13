Bama Central

Alabama Lands in Final Schools for 4-Star Linebacker

Malik Morris, a 4-Star prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, officially released his top schools this week.

2026 4-Star LB Malik Morris
2026 4-Star LB Malik Morris / Credit @polk_way on X
Since the conclusion of spring football, Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama coaching staff have earned the Tide a place as a finalist for seven different 2026 prospects, and this week another player joined the growing list.

According to On3, 4-Star linebacker Malik Morris from Lakeland, Florida has narrowed his list of final schools to six, including Alabama among Missouri, Texas A&M, Florida, Miami and Georgia.

Morris is ranked by On3 as the No. 24 player in the Sunshine state and the No. 10 linebacker in the nation. He stands at 6-foot-1, 225 lbs., and is an agressive run stopper with his ability to quickly diagnose plays and get downhill.

Despite being recruited mostly as a defender, Morris plays on both sides of the ball for Lakeland High School. In 2024, as a junior, he compiled an impressive 31 total tackles, 3.0 TFL's and a sack to go along with over 150 all-purpose yards and five scores.

He was named the "Big Schools Defensive Player of the Year," by The Ledger following his impressive junior campaign.

Morris received his scholarship offer from the Crimson Tide in May of 2024, but has yet to make a trip to Tuscaloosa. He does has other visits lined up this summer with three of his six finalists: Miami (May 30), Texas A&M (June 6) and Florida (June 13).

As of now, Alabama holds five commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, but has yet to land a linebacker prospect. If DeBoer and the staff manage to earn the commitment from Morris, it could be a major boost to what is already shaping up to be a strong class.

Upcoming Official Visits

May 16th through 18th

  • 4-Star WR Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (Ohio State Commit)

May 30th through June 1st

2026 Football Commits

  1. CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
  2. CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
  3. EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
  4. EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
  5. OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)

