Alabama Misses Out on 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks
After a strong few days on the recruiting trail, landing back-to-back commitments in JJ Finch and Javari Barnett, the Crimson Tide received a bit of bad news as 4-Star EDGE Khamari Brooks announced his commitment to Georgia.
Brooks was one of the top rated prospects on the Tide's recruiting board, and was in Tuscaloosa for an official visit on June 6. He made his announcement on a YouTube livestream hosted by 247Sports.
Standing at 6-foot-4, 220 lbs., Brooks is ranked as the No. 14 edge rusher in the nation and the No. 13 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports. He is an athletic defender with long arms and excellent bend around the edge.
While missing out on a player like Brooks is certainly less than ideal for DeBoer and his staff, especially considering where he did choose, Alabama can now focus its efforts on some of the remaining top names on its recruiting board.
Upcoming Decision Dates to Watch
4-Star RB Ezavier Crowell - June 26
4-Star TE Mack Sutter - June 26
4-Star OL Malakai Lee - June 27
4-Star OL Deacon Schmitt - June 28
5-Star LB Xavier Griffin - June 29
5-Star WR Cederian Morgan - July 2
5-Star S Jireh Edwards - July 5
3-Star LB Kayron Maycock - July 7
4-Star LB Nick Abrams II - July 16
2026 Football Commits
- CB Zyan Gibson, 5-foot-11, 177 lbs. - Gadsden, Alabama (Committed 12/24/2024)
- CB Jorden Edmonds, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Marietta, Georgia (Committed 03/26/2025)
- EDGE Jamarion Matthews, 6-foot-2, 240 lbs. - Gainesville, Georgia (Committed 02/21/2025)
- EDGE Kamhariyan Johnson, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Muscle Shoals, Alabama (Committed 04/12/2025)
- OL Chris Booker, 6-foot-4, 285 lbs. - Atlanta, Georgia (Committed 02/20/2025)
- OL Sam Utu, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Orange, California (Committed 06/09/2025)
- QB Jett Thomalla, 6-foot-3, 205 lbs. - Omaha, Nebraska (Committed 06/17/2025)
- DL JJ Finch, 6-foot-3. 260 lbs. - Indianapolis, Indiana (Committed 06/22/2025)
- RB Javari Barnett, 5-foot-11, 205 lbs. - Tampa Bay, Florida (Committed 06/23/2025)