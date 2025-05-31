Panthers OTAs: Rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan on an 'accelerated track'
The Carolina Panthers could have gone for help on the defensive side of the ball with pick No. 8 in the 2025 NFL draft. It would have made sense given how much they struggled on defense last season. That wasn't the case, however, as they believed Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was too talented to pass on.
McMillan gives them a massive target on the outside capable of becoming the No. 1 target for Bryce Young. He's also being thrown into the fire quickly, according to Darin Gant and Kassidy Hill of the team's official website. Gant and Hill shared their observations from OTAs and said McMillan is on an "accelerated track."
They said that while most rookies are humbled during early practices by being forced to share snaps. McMillan has been heavily involved.
"The No. 8 overall pick is involved early and often in practice. Albeit, there have only been three of those full-speed practices till now, but in each one, we've seen McMillan folded in to the passing game more and more. Quarterback Bruce Young spreads the ball around, with McMillan becoming both a downfield target and a quick out. The Arizona product positions himself around the field, letting his frame take over regardless the defender."
The beat writers were also impressed with McMillan's smooth route running and ability to catch with his hands—not his body. They added that seeing this in person is far more impressive than watching on film.
McMillan will be the key to Carolina's offense in 2025. If he can become a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver, it will make everyone around him better. That's why head coach Dave Canales is in a hurry to get him comfortable.
