Frustrated ASU Fans Vent on Social Media After Loss
After a bye week, the Arizona State Sun Devils are back to playing football as they travel to Utah to face the Utes. The last time fans saw ASU play, it was an exciting win, so how would they do in Week 7?
Pre Game and First Quarter
Thursday night, two nights before kickoff even began, panic ensued for ASU fans, as Quarterback Sam Leavitt was listed as doubtful on the injury report. Many fans were surprised by this as they thought Leavitt would start against Utah and the injury was something that seemed to come out of nowhere for many, though there was speculation early in the week. On Friday, Leavitt was downgraded to out.
With Leavitt out for the game, Jeff Sims is the starting QB for ASU. Fans were somewhat optimistic for Sims starting, as he is a pretty athletic QB in terms of running.
The game kicks off
Once the game started, things did not improve as Utah drove down the field on its opening drive for a touchdown. It was a drive that mainly consistend of runs, and Utah QB Devon Dampier capped it off with a rushing touchdown. It was a frustrating way for ASU to start the game.
ASU's Aggressiveness on the first drive
ASU was aggressive on its first drive. Offensive Coordinator Marcus Arroyo called a deep shot on the first play. Even though it felt incomplete, it was a great way to show that ASU felt confident with Sims at QB. They converted two fourth downs, but ended up settling for a field goal due to penalties.
Even though they did not get a touchdown, fans were still somewhat satisfied with the field goal and the aggressiveness and confidence that ASU Head Coach Kenny Dillingham showed.
End of Quarter Chaos
ASU Safety Adrian "Boogie" Wilson almost picked off Dampier on Utah's second drive. It was dropped, but Utah still had to punt. However, when ASU got the ball back, they had some play calls and time management issues that the fans were questioning. Many fans were sour when this happened.
Second Quarter
Utah extends the lad
After ASU punted it, Utah took advantage as they extended the lead once again, running it with Devon Dampier. It was a bit surprising how much Brian Ward's defensive unit was struggling early with Dampier's scrambling ability.
Red Zone Turnover
Being down 14-3, ASU was putting together a pretty nice drive going down the field. They converted a fourth down; however, they stalled out in the red zone. They went to kick a field goal; however, Utah blocked it. Many fans were pointing out that this could be due to the rainy weather conditions.
Dampier on the Run
One idea that persisted around this time is that ASU could not stop Dampier running at all. He was doing whatever he wanted, which was concerning and disappointing for fans. This was the major issue early on; if Leavitt were in, maybe they would be better, but Jeff Sims was playing solid.
Third Quarter
Utah Scores Again
ASU punted on their first drive of the half, after a big pass by Dampier, Utah ran an option pitch play, which got them the score. Utah went into their big game for a touchdown to pour it on ASU.
ASU finally finds the endzone
It took a while, but ASU got their first touchdown as Jordyn Tyson took it in with a jet sweep. Tyson showed good acceleration on the run. However, one of the reasons ASU got to score was because of a Utah penalty.
Utah finds the endzone again
Much like before, Dampier ran it in for a touchdown. This was the first time that a team has scored 30 points more against ASU. It was a very demoralizing drive, as shown by the fans. It was a drive filled with a lot of mistakes, including missed tackles.
Fourth Quarter
Utah goes above 40
The main issue prevailed late in the game, which was the defense for ASU. Utah got another touchdown and they made it look effortless.
Future Schedule
At this point, the game was done and fans started looking ahead at ASU's tough stretch of Big 12 teams that includes the likes of Texas Tech and Iowa State. The Big 12 schedule is going to be tough, especially if the defense can not get it figured out.
Overall, this was a terrible game for ASU. It was one of their worst losses in a while, and many fans were angry about the product put on the field. However, ASU's season is not done yet, and they can still turn it around.
