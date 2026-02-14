Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen's Early MVP Odds May Surprise Some

Back in the spotlight.

Various sportsbooks recently released odds for the 2026 NFL MVP, and Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen’s early position in the running for the award may be stunning to some.

Allen won the MVP in 2024 and was a finalist for the fifth straight season in 2025. Nonetheless, he finished third in the voting this past year behind the award winner, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and runner-up, Drake Maye of the New England Patriots.

Despite his finish behind Stafford and Maye, entering next season, Allen is sitting in pole position to take home his second honor in three years.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is all smiles after his long carry for a first down during second half action of the Bills home game against the New Orleans Saints in Orchard Park on Sept. 28, 2025. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Where he stands

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Bills' QB is the favorite to win the 2026 MVP, with his odds currently at +600. Trailing Allen is two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, who sits at +750, while Maye is next up at +850. Stafford is a long shot at +1400, while Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow (+1000), Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert (+1100) and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes (+1100) round out the top six.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) drops to throw during the fourth quarter of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Somewhat surprising

The early odds are a bit surprising, as Allen took a slight step back in terms of his regular-season performance before faltering in the Bills’ postseason loss to the Denver Broncos. Meanwhile, Maye powered the Patriots to a Super Bowl appearance, and Stafford led the Rams to the NFC championship game.

With that said, Maye’s effort in the big game and postseason as a whole left plenty to be desired, while Stafford isn’t getting any younger at 38 years old. Allen remains in the prime of his career as he gets set to enter his age-30 season, and the team is expected to improve their offensive weaponry around him this offseason, which would set the stage for another impressive year for the Bills’ QB.

There is much left to be determined. But as it stands in mid-February, the consensus is that Allen and the Bills aren’t going anywhere. It should be fun to watch the former MVP in his pursuit of the ultimate goal, a Lombardi Trophy, this fall.