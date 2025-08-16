Razorback Round-Up: What did you miss about Hogs this week?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — With most schools back in session, along with most organizations and sports getting back into the swing of things, a lot of Razorbacks fans spent the week just trying to stay above water.
Because of this, we have compiled all of the week's biggest and best stories for Hogs loyalists to look through and catch up now that there's, hopefully, a moment to breathe. So, here's what you missed in football, recruiting and other Arkansas news in this week's Razorback Round-up.
Football:
Hogs' weakest unit holds fate of Razorbacks' season
As Arkansas prepares for the 2024 college football season, its defensive line remains a major question mark. It may be the biggest one for a lot of...
Green’s leadership makes Hogs' staff look like better coaches
The first thing you notice at Arkansas’ August practices is the pace. The second is the tone. All of that was present Friday morning in what will likely be the last practice access until spring. Not much will be missed mainly because...
Green doesn't need fans trying to generate bulletin board type motivation for him
Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green has never been one who lacked a chip on his shoulder, but Razorbacks fans are certainly willing to help provide a little motivation if at all possible. Recently a post by the SEC Network hyping up...
Natural leadership on field means Hogs will win more than they should
If there's one constant with this current group of Razorbacks, it's that outside of maybe the coaches and players, no one knows a whole lot about what to expect from them. There's just not enough hard, up to date information to put together...
Hogs assistant not shy about wanting to move to head coach, has support from Pittman
Arkansas isn't just a stop up the coaching ladder for Razorbacks co-defensive coordinator and secondary coach Marcus Woodson. No, his quote is a quick reflection of his appreciation for the opportunity to grow professionally through...
Have Razorbacks truly fixed secondary or is it all hope?
Arkansas is banking on an overhauled secondary and the arrival of senior safety Caleb Wooden to address the Razorbacks’ pass defense woes after a difficult 2024 season. All through spring and now into preseason practices, speculation has been...
Razorbacks' offense trying to reach everybody's expectations
Arkansas offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino says the Razorbacks’ offense is ahead of schedule for his second season. That really isn't particularly surprising. Media and fans have been speculating that would be...
Carmona finds line between being bad, bad man, bad teammate
Arkansas preseason All-american offensive lineman Fernando Carmona knows he has acquired a bit of a reputation for walking tightly down the line where extreme competitive edge ends and being...
Razorback linebacker Harris moves up depth chart after transfer
When linebacker Andrew Harris transferred to Arkansas from Central Florida in June, he did not expect a fast track to the top of the depth chart. Now he is earning a closer look from coaches and teammates after...
Former Tide DB faces long odds to take down Hogs third time, win Battle of Sams
In 1992, Alabama A&M head coach Sam Shade walked into War Memorial Stadium as a member of Gene Stallings' Crimson Tide for the first SEC game ever played on Arkansas soil. Shade walked out a 38-11 winner in a...
Ball's return X-Factor for Razorback D-Line in need of improvement
Arkansas’ defensive line is in desperate need of reinforcements following the departure of Landon Jackson to the NFL and the likes of Eric Gregory exhausting his eligibility. While Justus Boone has been...
Hill adds muscle shooting for key role in Razorbacks backfield
Rodney Hill has never been one to shy away from a challenge. After a rocky start to his college football journey, the Arkansas running back is betting on a new approach built in the weight room and fueled by...
Will Green's dominant performance in scrimmage continue into season?
It sure would be nice if Arkansas can get Taylen Green to perform each week of the regular season like he did in Saturday's scrimmage. There's some key takeways here as most...
Recruiting:
North Little Rock sophomore wide receiver ready to make impact at 7A level
North Little Rock wide receiver Jamir Lee is ready to not put just the state of Arkansas on notice as a sophomore, but the entire country. The Central Arkansas product is currently ranked...
Razorbacks schedule visit with highly touted shooting guard
2026 4-star shooting guard Cole Cloer has set up another official visit with Arkansas for the weekend of Oct. 2, according to Hogville. The 6-foot-7, 190 pound guard has set up...
Trio of in-state sophomores earn state Top 150 recruiting ranking
Rising sophomores received their updated recruiting rankings Thursday morning with three Arkansas prospects finding themsleves in the Top 150. Joe T. Robinson High School athlete Braylyn Brown is ranked...
Razorbacks commit Lockett hopes to compete for title at Conway after move from California
Arkansas Razorback fans will get the opportunity to watch its longest committed prospect in the history of the Arkansas recruiting play in the Natural State this fall. Tay "Boogie" Lockett, a three-time MaxPreps All-American, has announced...
Razorbacks offer impressive 4-star committed to ACC school
Arkansas defensive back coach Nick Perry continues to target game changing athletes in his secondary, extending a scholarship offer to 4-star Bryce Williams. The Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., native is currently committed to...
Other:
Ex-Razorbacks shortstop shines in pro debut in Orioles organization
Less than two months after his college career ended at the College World Series for Arkansas, shortstop Wehiwa Aloy made his professional debut with the Delmarva Shorebirds, the High-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. He went...
Big Ten proves Mizzou more SEC than Hogs fans give credit
This will be a hard one for fans across the SEC to swallow, but apparently everyone in the footprint outside the "Show Me State" owes Eli Drinkwitz and Mizzou an apology. For the past few years, especially heading into...