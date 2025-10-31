Inside The Bears

Baylor football announces uniform combination against UCF for Week 10 action

The Bears revealed what they are going to be wearing on the field.

Trent Knoop

The Baylor Bears are back on the field this weekend to host UCF. It's homecoming for the Bears and Baylor is going with the green look on the field.

Baylor announced on Friday afternoon it would wear green helmets, green jerseys, and green pants for the game against the Knights.

Uniforms by week:

  • Week 1 vs. Auburn: Baylor wore its new-look chrome helmet, along with the coal jerseys and pants.
  • Week 2 at SMU: In Baylor's first away game, the Bears wore their white jerseys, white pants, and green accessories. Baylor also had its white helmet.
  • Week 3 vs. Samford: It was an all-green look from Baylor against the FCS program. Green helmet, jerseys, and pants.
  • Week 4 vs. Arizona State: It was an all-anthracite look for Baylor. It was the coal jerseys, pants, and helmets against the Sun Devils.
  • Week 8 at TCU: Baylor is wearing its white jersey with green pants. The Bears will have white helmets on.
  • Week 9 at Cincinnati: Baylor is going with the all-white look. White helmet, jersey, and pants against the Bearcats.

Week 10 vs. UCF: It's back to the green look for Baylor this weekend against UCF. The Bears are wearing their green helmet, jerseys, and pants after being on the road for two weeks in a row.

Keys to a Baylor win over UCF

Earlier this week, our Josh Abraham touched on keys to a Baylor win over UCF, and one of the main talking points from the past few games was the need for Baylor to start fast. The Bears have been slow out of the gate and if Baylor could start quicker, it would lead to more consistency on offense.

"Given the Golden Knights wield one of the best passing defenses in the nation, the Bears are going to need to sustain their offensive drives and find success on both the ground and through the air. Sawyer Robertson started off the season as the nation's leading passer, but over the last couple of weeks, he has seen some tougher defenses and has not looked the greatest. Can Robertson return to his old form, and can guys like tight end Michael Trigg and receiver Kobe Prentice make the necessary plays for the Bears' passing attack to remain dynamic?"

Trent Knoop
