Stellar, Standard & Subpar 2021: WR Jalon Williams

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at wide receiver Jalon Williams, a new face from Texas, that BC fans are going to want to get to know.

Williams, changed positions from what he was originally recruited for, moving to wide receiver from cornerback. Williams was a two sport athlete at Prairie High, who competed in track and field (100, 200 and relay). He chose BC over offers from Arizona, Boise State, Hawaii, Houston, Mississippi State, Missouri, Northwestern, Texas, Oregon State. He was not an early enrollee, and has joined the team over the summer.

As a true freshmen, with multiple big name wide receivers, he will get the opportunity to ease into the college game this year. But what could be a successful versus not successful year for him? We explore.

Stellar

Williams picks up the position quickly, and adjusts to the speed of the college game. He catches the eye of offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti during practices and scrimmages, and might even see a little playing time in a blow out earlier in the season. Sets himself up to be a factor in the future.

Standard

Grinds it out during summer camp, learning the position and adjusting to the speed of the college game. It's a period of adjustment for the young wide receiver, and that isn't unexpected. He continues to grow as a player as he looks forward to his future with the Eagles.

Subpar

It's tough sledding for the true freshman who looks raw and needs more time develop. He redshirts, and probably will need at least another year, possibly two before he sees the field in maroon and gold.

