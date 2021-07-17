Stellar, Standard & Subpar: TE Joey Luchetti

A look at a local player who has bounced from position to position and missed time due to injury.

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at tight end Joey Luchetti, who missed almost all of last year with an injury sustained during summer training camp.

Luchetti is a redshirt sophomore who has bounced around between tight end and defensive end during his time at Chestnut Hill. Last year he was going to move back to tight end before a shoulder injury derailed his entire season. Jeff Hafley praised his play earlier this spring. It looked like he might be in line for more playing time this season, but the Eagles went out and landed prized transfer Trae Barry from Jacksonville State this offseason. While Luchetti certainly could find playing time this season, it could be impacted by bringing in a transfer like Barry, with a skillset tailored for this offense,

What could the Lawrence Academy (MA) tight end bring this year?

Stellar

Luchetti plays a valuable role on the depth chart this year. While he may not be TE1 in terms of passing sets, he grabs a handful of catches, and plays well in blocking scenarios. It's not a sexy position, but Luchetti does what he is required to do and does it very well.

Standard

Luchetti has a spot on the roster, and sees game time here and there. He is mostly a TE3 behind Barry and Spencer Witter, but it's still a valuable role. Mostly in pass and run block.

Subpar

Falls down the depth chart, as multiple tight ends jump him on the depth chart. May play in blowouts, but his role is limited.

