Stellar, Standard & Subpar: DB Josh Deberry

A look at one of the best defensive backs on the roster, Josh DeBerry

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Josh Deberry, a big time defensive back who could be looking to have a massive year for the Eagles.

DeBerry, a junior out of Grosse Point Park, Michigan had a breakout season for the Eagles in 2020. While a lot of the attention heading into the season was pointed at Brandon Sebastian, it was DeBerry who opened eyes throughout college football. A good, technical, physical defensive back, DeBerry shined throughout the season with 44 tackles, including 33 solo and two TFLs, two forced fumbles, and an interception on the season.

Heading into this season, DeBerry could really become a household name. Could a big season await the junior?

Stellar

DeBerry becomes every bit of the shutdown corner. While a lot of attention still remains on Sebastian, DeBerry does an excellent job, and become the defacto number one defensive back on the team. He causes a handful of turnovers, and plays tight, good coverage all season long. By the end of the season he not only has talk as an All ACC defensive back, but NFL talk will start to percolate as well.

Standard

A good year for DeBerry who plays the number two defensive back role extremely well. Maybe not getting the name recognition yet, he still has a good year and sets himself up to be the shutdown corner for 2022.

Subpar

Something happens where opposing wide receivers find his weak spot. He slips a bit in coverage, and isn't as dominant as BC needs him to be.

