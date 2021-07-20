Stellar, Standard & Subpar: S Mike Palmer

The summer is here and college football is right around the corner. As we get closer to the season, BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out three different options that could happen in the 2021 season. We are going in numerical order, and have already completed over a dozen players (the list is at the bottom of the post). Today we look at Mike Palmer, a safety looking for one last big season at BC.

Palmer, a graduate student, came to Boston College from Endwell, New York. He has been a major contributor for the Eagles the past three seasons, appearing in 28 games. In 2019 he was third on the team in tackles with 76. In 2020 he was the starting safety for four games, playing in seven. He has a huge interception against Texas State, that he returned for 70 yards in the Eagles comeback win. However, the senior was lost for the season after suffering a leg injury.

Not overly athletic, but dependable when he is out there, Palmer has the faith of his coaching staff and looks to bring some leadership to the secondary in 2021. He will have his work cut out for him though, as the safety position has some returning talent (Jahmin Muse and Deon Jones) along with transfer Jaiden Lars Woodbey.

Stellar

Palmer is the starter at free safety and has a strong finally season in Chestnut Hill. Working with the staff he continues to improve in all areas of his game. Finishes the year with 70+ tackles and a handful of interceptions.

Standard

Palmer is a role player in the secondary, but one that still plays an important role. While he may only start a handful of games, Hafley finds specific packages (mostly passing downs) to get him in the game. His leadership and experience is valuable and he is a solid contributor on defense.

Subpar

Other safeties step up to take a majority of the snaps. We see more of Deon Jones, Jahmin Muse and Jaiden Lars Woodbey than we do of Palmer. He plays here and there, but in a much more limited role than in past seasons.

Other BC Football Season Previews:

Ethon Williams- Wide Reciever

Jalen Cheek- Defensive Back

Jehlani Galloway- Wide Receiver

Khris Banks- Defensive Tackle

Shitta Sillah- Defensive End

CJ Lewis- Wide Receiver

Kobay White- Wide Receiver

Matt Rueve- Quarterback

Jaiden Lars Woodbey- Defensive Back

Tyler Days- Defensive Back

Dennis Grosel- Quarterback

Phil Jurkovec- Quarterback

Deon Jones- Defensive Back

Zay Flowers- Wide Receiver

CJ Burton Jr. - Defensive Back

Jaelen Gill - Wide Receiver

Bryce Steele- Defensive Back

Jason Maitre- Defensive Back

Forum/Messageboard: Become part of our BC Bulletin message board and forum. It is a free way to comment on our posts, and interact with other Boston College fans and alumni. Make sure to sign up and become a member. Click here to join today!