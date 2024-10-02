2024-25 Boston College Men’s Hockey Player Profile: Paul Davey
The Boston College Eagles men’s hockey team kicks off its season on Friday, Oct. 11 against Michigan State in East Lansing, Mich.
As the season draws closer, we’re taking a look and profiling each member of the 2024-25 roster. Up next is forward Paul Davey.
Davey is entering his third season with the Eagles. During his time in Chestnut Hill, he has appeared in eight games and recorded four shots on goal. He did not play during the 2023-24 season.
Prior to joining Boston College, the 21-year-old spent two seasons with the United States Hockey League’s Des Moines Buccaneers where he appeared in 92 games and tallied 17 goals and 19 assists for 36 points.
In the 2020-21 season, Davey recorded the seventh most points (18), tied for the ninth-most assists (9) and had the sixth-most goals (9) on the team while in the 2021-22 season, he had the ninth-most points (18), tied for the eighth-most assists (10) and the fifth-most goals (8).
Other stints of Davey’s include the Brunswick School, Mid Fairfield Rangers 14U AAA, 16U AAA, and 18U AAA teams as well as the Avon Old Farms School.
Quick Facts
Name: Paul Davey
Hometown: Greenwich, Conn.
Year: Junior
Position: Forward
Number: 18
Shoots: L
Measurements: 6’1” 183 lbs
This is an ongoing series from Boston College Eagles On SI. Check out the rest of the men’s hockey Player Profile series here: Eamon Powell | Jacob Fowler | Nolan Joyce | Teddy Stiga| Drew Fortescue | Aidan Hreschuk | Lukas Gustafsson | Ryan Leonard | James Hagens | Michael Hagens | Mike Posma | Gentry Shamburger | Oskar Jellvik | Aram Minnetian