2026 RB Amar'e Glover Speaks on Recent Boston College Visit, Relationship with Coaching Staff
Boston College played host to many talented prospects from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond this past weekend. Bill O'Brien and his staff have compiled one of the top-15 recruiting classes in the nation at this point and have shown no signs of slowing down yet.
2026 running back Amar'e Glover was one of many players in attendance. He spoke with Boston College on SI about his first trip to Chestnut Hill and shared his reaction to seeing spring practice as well as opened up on his relationship with the Eagles' coaching staff.
Glover praised O'Brien's offensive philosophy and how it helps the running back position, saying, "I know [O'Brien] runs a more modern, pro-style offense which allows me to showcase all of my abilities out of the backfield."
He continued, "I feel as though I'm one of the most versatile backs in the country with my ability to run the rock in any system, as well as catch passes out of the backfield or in the slot."
As a junior at Middletown High School in Delaware, Glover appeared in eight games and ran for over 500 yards with three touchdowns. He is a 6-foot, 205 lb. back with the ability to both create yards for himself with power and burn defenders with speed.
Glover opened up on his relationship with the Boston College coaching staff, saying he has been in contact with running backs coach Savon Huggins since earning his offer.
"My main point of contact has been coach [Savon] Huggins. We've had contact for a while and it was good to finally get up there and see him and the rest of the staff," he said.
Moving to what he witnessed at spring practice, Glover highlighted the organization and structure of the day, saying, "Practice was very organized and everyone was on the same page about what they wanted to accomplish for each period."
He continued further, "I did see [running backs] individual period. I liked the drills they were running and how involved they were in the offense."
Glover said he expects to return for more spring practices and he also has visits lined up with other schools throughout the summer as well. As of now, Boston College has one of the top ranked recruiting classes in the nation, but does not hold a commitment from a running back.
Adding the likes of Glover would continue to solidify what is already a strong class for O'Brien and his staff in his second season.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette - June 6-8