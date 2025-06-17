Boston College Football Locks Up '26 Five Star Kicker Jonathan Hewitt
The Boston College Eagles’ football program has officially locked up its kicker of the future.
Late on Monday, 2026 Eaton High School (Eaton, Ohio) kicker Jonathan Hewitt announced his decision to commit to BC, a week after taking an official visit to Chestnut Hill, Mass. Hewitt announced the decision on his personal X account.
The connection between the Eagles and Hewitt started back on April 7, when the five-star special teams prospect took an initial visit to BC's campus. Hewitt took an "official" visit to the University on Friday, June 13, a day prior to announcing his offer.
As a sophomore, the right-footed kicker made 10 of 14 attempted field goals and 39 of 40 extra points. Hewitt averaged 36 yards per punt on 20 punt attempts, nailing four inside the 20-yard line.
Hewitt is a five-star kicker prospect, according to Kohl’s Professional Camps, and received a 4.5-star rating as a punter. He competed at Kohl’s Underclassman Challenge in Jan. 2025, where he scored 16 points on field goals and 104.85 points on kickoffs. At the National Scholarship Camp in July 2024, Hewitt scored 33 out of 36 possible points on field goals.
With a 6-foot-3, 178-pound frame, Hewitt is also a two-time first-team All-Ohio player.
Hewitt made additional visits to top-tier, power-four conference football programs—such as Ohio State, Illinois, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Indiana—but ultimately chose BC as his next destination.
Hewitt is the 17th commit in the Eagles’ ‘26 recruiting class, which has consistently ranked inside the top-25 nationally on 247Sports. Currently, Bill O'Brien's 2026 class has a rating of No. 30 nationally.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- K/P Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-3, 178 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Comitted 06/16/2025)