Boston College Football Adds Three Star DT Jackson Carlisle to Class of 2026
Just a few hours before midnight on Tuesday, three-star defensive tackle Jackson Carlisle, a product of Central High School (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) in the class of 2026, announced his commitment to the Boston College football program.
Carlisle became the second ‘26 prospect to commit to BC on Tuesday, and the 25th total recruit in the Eagles’ ‘26 recruiting class—earlier in the day, 6-foot-9 offensive tackle Lawrence Iyalekhue committed to the program as well.
“I was gone wait till tomorrow but this too lit…” Carlisle said via X. “Thank you God for the opportunity and I’m blessed to be committing to [BC football]. Go [Eagles].”
Standing at 6-foot-3 with a 265-pound frame, Carlisle had offers from Troy, North Alabama, Jacksonville State and Southern Mississippi. The D-lineman boasts an overall rating of 85 on 247Sports and is the 77th-ranked ‘26 recruit in the state, as well as the 178th-ranked defensive line in the country.
In 2024, Carlisle registered 65 total tackles, five sacks, and one PBU (pass break up) for Central as a junior. Whether lining up right in the interior or on the edge, Carlisle has a quick first step off the line of scrimmage and has a good read of how to shed blocks and clog the pocket.
Bill O’Brien and his staff sent an official offer to Carlisle on April 6, 2025. Carlisle visited Chestnut Hill during one of the Eagles’ final practice periods of Spring, which allowed him to watch first-hand how O’Brien conducts his practices and how the entire operation flows, which clearly was just to his liking.
Alongside Mac Fitzgerald (Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass.) and Gavin Neil (Marian Catholic, Chicago Heights, Ill.), Carlisle is the third defensive tackle to commit to BC in the class of 2026.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- TE William Vaughn, 6-foot-3, 225 lbs. - Kings Mountain, North Carolina (Committed 05/24/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
- S Da'Jon Green, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Choctaw, Oklahoma (Committed 06/07/2025)
- RB Sedric Addison, 6-foot, 198 lbs. - Suwanee, Georgia (Committed 06/09/2025)
- DL Gavin Neil, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Chicago Heights, Illinois (Committed 06/15/2025)
- WR Kelvin Brown, Jr., 5-foot-10, 165 lbs. - Jacksonville, Florida (Committed 06/15/2025)
- K Jonathan Hewitt, 6-foot-2, 175 lbs. - Eaton, Ohio (Committed 06/16/2025)
- ATH Mekhi Volcy, 6-foot-4, 210 lbs. - Bedford, Mass. (Committed 06/18/2025)
- CB Xavier Myers, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Baltimore, Maryland (Committed 06/20/2025)
- S Jordan Rodriguez, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Jersey City, New Jersey (Committed 06/21/25)
- OL Bruno Werner, 6-foot-9, 275 lbs. - Germany (Committed 06/22/2025)
- OT Lawrence Iyalekhue, 6-foot-9, 325 lbs. - Yonkers, New York (Committed 06/24/2025)
- DT Jackson Carlisle, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 06/24/2025)