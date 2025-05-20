Boston College Extends Offer to 2027 ATH Amara Dolleh
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have managed to string together a successful offseason so far, adding prospects to the 2026 recruiting class and even turning some attention to 2027.
This week, the Eagles continued the trend by extending yet another scholarship offer to a 2027 prospect, the tenth in two weeks.
Athlete Amara Dolleh from Camden, New Jersey took to social media on Tuesday to announce the news.
Though unranked as a prospect, Dolleh is an incredibly versatile athlete, lining up on both offense and defense as a tight end and linebacker. He stands at 6-foot-3, 215 lbs. as just a sophomore and uses his big frame to his advantage.
Last season, in 2024, Dolleh saw time in just six games, but finished with an impressive 51 total tackles, 7.0 TFL's and 2.0 sacks on defense while hauling in 5 receptions for just under 60 yards on offense.
He currently holds other offers from the likes of Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Temple, but has yet to make any kind of visit plans, unofficial or official.
According to 247Sports' composite ranking, Boston College currently has the No. 20 ranked recruiting class in the nation, and the No. 7 in the ACC. O'Brien and his staff struggled in their first year, finishing outside of the top-50, but look to have gotten back on track this offseason.
2028 Football Commitments
1. QB Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/20/2025)
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
