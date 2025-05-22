Boston College Locks in Official Visitor, Extends Five Scholarship Offers
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have gotten off to an excellent start with the 2026 recruiting class thus far, landing 13 commitments already. This week, the Eagles continued to stay active on the trail, lining up another official visitor for this summer and also extending several new scholarship offers.
Defensive lineman Christian Waring from Dorman High School in Roebuck, South Carolina took to social media on Thursday to announce that he will be in Chestnut Hill on June 20th, joining a group of eight other talented prospects for an official visit.
Check out our Boston College football official visitor tracker for the full list of official visitors.
Though unranked by major recruiting services currently, Waring has excellent size for the position at 6-foot-3, 250 lbs. He currently holds offers from six other schools, Virginia Tech, Mercer, East Tennessee State, East Carolina, Charlotte and Appalachian State.
With 13 commitments already, Boston College's recruiting class is currently ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 21 class in the nation.
As for new scholarship offers for the Eagles this week, Boston College sent out five new offers to talented players from next year's class and beyond.
Take a look below at the newest recruiting targets for O'Brien and his staff.
1. 2026 ATH Gary Hadley, Jr.
Hadley is a 3-Star prospect from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. He stands at 6-foot-2, 285 lbs. and has shown the ability to lineup as both a wide receiver and defensive back.
2. 2027 TE Jaxon Dollar
Dollar is a 4-Star prospect in the 2027 class from East Lincoln High School in Denver, North Carolina. Standing at 6-foot-5, 208 lbs., he already has the build of a division one tight end and has shown the ability to use it to his advantage.
3. 2027 OT Dewey Young
Another 4-Star prospect from the 2027 class, Young is a 6-foot-5, 285 lb. offensive tackle from Kalamazoo, Michigan. 247Sports' composite ranking places him as the No. 26 player at his position in the class and the No. 4 player in the state.
4. 2027 DL Jakari Lipsey
A fellow Kalamazoo, Michigan native, though unranked as a prospect, Lipsey is a 6-foot-4, 270 lb. defensive lineman. Despite being a bit under the radar, he already holds offers from the likes of Iowa State, Michigan State and more.
5. 2027 DL Stanley Montgomery
Hailing from Archbishop Ryan High School in Philadelphia, Montgomery is another underrated prospect with very high potential. Though he is just a sophomore, he already stands at 6-foot-3, 290 lbs. and holds offers from an impressive list of schools such as NC State, Syracuse and several more.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)
2027 Football Commitments
- ATH Wesley Winn, 5-foot-9, 155 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 02/04/2025)
- QB Furian Inferrara, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Santa Ana, California (Committed 02/03/2025)
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
Check out the Boston College Football Recruiting Tracker to stay up to date with the 2026 class and beyond.