Class of 2026 Linebacker Zykir Moore Puts Boston College in Final Five Schools
Bill O’Brien and Boston College football already have 13 commitments for the class of 2026, but it looks like the program could be close to adding more soon.
Class of 2026 linebacker Zykir “Ziggy” Moore announced his final five schools on social media on Friday and the list featured the Eagles.
The rising high school senior will decide between Toledo, UConn, Syracuse, NC State, and Boston College.
Moore is a product of Woodland Hills High School in Pittsburgh, Penn. In 2023, he notched 92 total tackles, 15 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception on the defensive side of the ball as well as 13 touchdowns on the offensive side.
Boston College has been on Moore’s radar for a couple of months now. He took a visit to Chestnut Hill and received his offer from the program on April 5 and he has an upcoming official visit on June 13.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pound prospect is one of two that have put the Eagles in their final five schools.
Class of 2026 safety Jax Pope, a recruit from Buford, Ga., also revealed his final five schools on Friday. He will choose between Stanford, Duke, Arkansas, Mississippi State, and Boston College.
Both will announce their commitments at a later date.
2026 Football Commitments
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominic Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Antunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- OL Marek Jin, 6-foot-3, 285 lbs. - Exeter, New Hampshire (Committed 04/09/2025)
- QB DJ Bordeaux, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Parker, Colorado (Committed 04/14/2025)
- RB Billy Barrett, 5-foot-8, 185 lbs. - Mountain Lakes, New Jersey (Committed 04/14/2025)
- WR Alex Voss, 6-foot-3, 190 lbs. - Waxhaw, North Carolina (Committed 04/18/2025)
- ATH Steve Klein, 6-foot-2, 200 lbs. - Westwood, New Jersey (Committed 05/02/2025)