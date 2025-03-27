"It Felt Like a Brotherhood," 2028 TE Colten Lis Reacts to Boston College Visit
Since kicking off spring practice on March 11, Bill O'Brien and the Boston College staff have been very active on the recruiting trail, welcoming many talented prospects for campus visits and lining up even more for the upcoming summer.
This week, 2028 tight end Colten Lis made his first trip to Chestnut Hill and was able to view spring practice. He spoke with Boston College on SI prior to his visit, highlighting O'Brien's offensive scheme, and now shared his reaction to what he saw while in town.
Speaking on what impressed him most about the trip, Lis said, "The thing that stuck out to me most was how well-knit the team is." He continued, praising the Eagles' team bond, "The bond between the players seemed very strong and it felt like a brotherhood."
Lis explained he was able to spend time with the tight ends group before updating his upcoming visit schedule. He said, "I was able to watch the tight ends practice, and I'll be back in April for another visit. I'll be able to sit in the meeting room with the tight ends via invite from coach [Will] Lawing."
As of now, Boston College holds one of the top-25 recruiting classes in the nation for the 2026 class, and also has over a dozen visits lined up with prospects from 2026, 2027 and even 2028. While O'Brien has only been in town for a short tenure thus far, his impact has certainly been felt in nearly all aspects of the program.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- TE Colten Lis - April 12
- EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette - June 6-8