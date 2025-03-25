2028 TE Colten Lis Speaks on Boston College Offense, Shares Summer Schedule Update
Bill O'Brien and the Boston College coaching staff have been very active on the recruiting trail since the open of spring practice, welcoming campus visitors to watch the Eagles prepare for next season as they enter with high expectations for 2026.
One of the reasons for said high expectations is the already impressive 2026 recruiting class, which consists of nine names and is ranked as the No. 16 in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking.
With so much success on the recruiting trail up to this point, O'Brien and his staff have even been able to turn some attention to more distant future, welcoming visitors from the 2027 and 2028 classes as well.
This week, Boston College hosted 2028 tight end Colten Lis on a campus visit. He spoke with Boston College on SI about what he thinks of the Eagles' offense as well as his relationship with the coaching staff.
Highlighting O'Brien's offensive scheme, Lis said, "The thing that excites me most about the offense is the play calling and RPO style."
He also spoke on his communication with the staff, saying, "I have been in contact with some of the Boston College coaches for a couple months. Coach [Jonathan] DiBiaso is who I have been talking to the most."
Finally, Lis updated his visit schedule, mentioning upcoming trips to Vanderbilt, Rutgers and Nebraska.
As of now the talented target holds just a single division one offer from Syracuse, but with a 6-foot-5, 225 lb. frame as just a sophomore, he will likely see that number grow significantly.
2026 Football Commits
- CB DJ Biggins, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - West Hartford, Connecticut (Committed 01/20/2025)
- CB Gerald Green, Jr., 6-foot-1, 175 lbs. - Staten island, New York (Committed 01/20/2025)
- DL Mac Fitzgerald, 6-foot-4, 250 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass (Committed 07/25/2024)
- EDGE Mason Leak, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Colchester, Connecticut (Committed 10/03/2024)
- EDGE Dominick Funke, 6-foot-3, 230 lbs. - Westwood, Mass. (Committed 01/15/2025)
- OL Marcelino Atunes, Jr., 6-foot-7, 285 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 03/03/2024)
- OL Brady Bekkenhuis, 6-foot-6, 295 lbs. - Arlington, Mass. (Committed 08/03/2024)
- OL Dean Ruksnaitis, 6-foot-3, 270 lbs. - Easthampton, Mass. (Committed 07/25/2024)
- QB Corin Berry, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Covina, California (Committed 06/23/2024)
Upcoming Visits
- K/P Emilio Brito - April 12
- EDGE Josiah Anyansi - June 20
- DL Mason Leak - June 20
- QB Walker Snee - March 22
- WR Nyqir Helton - June 6
- ATH Somad Eaddy - May 30
- OL Mac Fitzgerald - May 30
- TE William Vaughn - June 13
- ATH Steve Klein - June 20
- RB Henry Ohlinger - June 6
- CB Da'Jon Green - June 6
- OL Marcelino Antunes - May 30
- OL Connor Furman - April 12
- DL Cameron Melvin - April 12
- EDGE DeAnthony Lafayette - June 6-8