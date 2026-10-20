Jett Watson Reaffirms Boston College Commitment Following Father Kenyatta Watson's Departure

Recruiting has been quite a hot topic for the Boston College football program over the past week or so.

Last Wednesday, the program and first-year general manager Kenyatta Watson, who was hired from Auburn in December 2025 to revamp the Eagles’ recruiting efforts after an abysmal 2-10 campaign, mutually parted ways, putting a bit of a sour taste in BC fans’ mouths leading up to game day.

BC didn’t let the midweek distraction get in the way of handling business on Saturday, though, as the Eagles picked up their first ACC win of the year with a 27-21 triumph over Pitt, which had only lost one game up to that point.

A day later, BC won a massive recruiting battle almost completely out of the blue, flipping four-star (ESPN) quarterback Will Wood, who attends Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., from Penn State, where had been committed since May.

On Sunday, however, BC lost a commitment from four-star (ESPN) defensive lineman Markius Woods, who announced his commitment to the program back in June.

Since Watson was seemingly involved in constructing the bones of the Eagles’ 2027 commit class — they are not technically “hard” commits yet, as signing day is still a couple of months away — there was definitely a sense that the program would possibly see a few other players reopen their recruitment because of his sudden departure last week.

But frankly, that has not happened outside of Woods, and something that sprang up on social media Monday made it pretty clear that even without Watson, the Eagles should be fine in this realm.

After speculation that three-star defensive back Jett Watson, Kenyatta’s son who committed to BC in May, was imminently going to be in the same boat as Woods and reopen his recruitment, he actually took to social media to formally state that he was staying true to himself and not letting what happened between the program and his father get in the way.

“I WILL BE STAYING COMMITTED TO BOSTON COLLEGE,” Watson wrote in all caps.

He then posted a photo of nearly a dozen hand-written notes which BC’s coaching and recruiting staff sent him, which certainly was classy on the program’s part and clearly went a long way for Watson, who had surely been mulling over what was best for his future.

Always appreciate the Love❤️ pic.twitter.com/2QYo7Ty52U — Jett Watson (@1jettwatson) October 20, 2026

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026)

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