Jett Watson Reaffirms Boston College Commitment Following Father Kenyatta Watson's Departure
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Recruiting has been quite a hot topic for the Boston College football program over the past week or so.
Last Wednesday, the program and first-year general manager Kenyatta Watson, who was hired from Auburn in December 2025 to revamp the Eagles’ recruiting efforts after an abysmal 2-10 campaign, mutually parted ways, putting a bit of a sour taste in BC fans’ mouths leading up to game day.
BC didn’t let the midweek distraction get in the way of handling business on Saturday, though, as the Eagles picked up their first ACC win of the year with a 27-21 triumph over Pitt, which had only lost one game up to that point.
A day later, BC won a massive recruiting battle almost completely out of the blue, flipping four-star (ESPN) quarterback Will Wood, who attends Xaverian Brothers High School in Westwood, Mass., from Penn State, where had been committed since May.
On Sunday, however, BC lost a commitment from four-star (ESPN) defensive lineman Markius Woods, who announced his commitment to the program back in June.
Since Watson was seemingly involved in constructing the bones of the Eagles’ 2027 commit class — they are not technically “hard” commits yet, as signing day is still a couple of months away — there was definitely a sense that the program would possibly see a few other players reopen their recruitment because of his sudden departure last week.
But frankly, that has not happened outside of Woods, and something that sprang up on social media Monday made it pretty clear that even without Watson, the Eagles should be fine in this realm.
After speculation that three-star defensive back Jett Watson, Kenyatta’s son who committed to BC in May, was imminently going to be in the same boat as Woods and reopen his recruitment, he actually took to social media to formally state that he was staying true to himself and not letting what happened between the program and his father get in the way.
“I WILL BE STAYING COMMITTED TO BOSTON COLLEGE,” Watson wrote in all caps.
He then posted a photo of nearly a dozen hand-written notes which BC’s coaching and recruiting staff sent him, which certainly was classy on the program’s part and clearly went a long way for Watson, who had surely been mulling over what was best for his future.
Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
- IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)
- LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026)
- WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)
- WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)
- CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)
- LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)
- LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)
- TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)
- EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)
- ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)
- ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)
- RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)
- QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)
- DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026)
- S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).
- DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)
- LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)
- TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)
- K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- RB Brooks Biggers, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs, - Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (Committed 10/06/2026)
- QB Will Wood, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 10/18/26)
Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:
- ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026
- LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026)
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz