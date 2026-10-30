Louisville Flips 2027 Boston College Defensive Line Commit

Boston College's 2027 recruiting class took a hit on Friday, as three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Exume flipped his commitment to Louisville, as first reported by Rivals.

Exume had been committed to the Eagles since June, but the Cardinals never stopped in their pursuit of the 6-foot-3 prospect since he visited over the summer.

Exume has had a dominant senior campaign so far at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Fla, where he's amassed 60 tackles and five sacks on the year.

For Boston College, it now has just three defensive-line commits in the class of 2027, but only one of the three is considered an interior defensive lineman.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026)

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