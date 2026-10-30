Louisville Flips 2027 Boston College Defensive Line Commit
The Eagles lose out on three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Exume out of Cardinal Mooney High School (Sarasota, Fla.).
Boston College's 2027 recruiting class took a hit on Friday, as three-star defensive lineman Kaleb Exume flipped his commitment to Louisville, as first reported by Rivals.
Exume had been committed to the Eagles since June, but the Cardinals never stopped in their pursuit of the 6-foot-3 prospect since he visited over the summer.
Exume has had a dominant senior campaign so far at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota, Fla, where he's amassed 60 tackles and five sacks on the year.
For Boston College, it now has just three defensive-line commits in the class of 2027, but only one of the three is considered an interior defensive lineman.
Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
- IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)
- LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026)
- WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)
- WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)
- CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)
- LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)
- LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)
- TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)
- EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)
- ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)
- ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)
- RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)
- QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)
- DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026)
- S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).
- DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)
- LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)
- TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)
- K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- RB Brooks Biggers, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs, - Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (Committed 10/06/2026)
- QB Will Wood, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 10/18/26)
Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:
- ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026
- LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026)
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