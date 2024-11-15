Bearcats Big Betting Favorites Again With Nicholls State Rolling Into Fifth Third Arena
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats are big betting favorites on the hardwood again Friday night. UC is a 25.5-point favorite over Nicholls State as of this writing at most major sportsbooks after the line opened at 22.5 following the Colonels' Thursday road win over Northern Kentucky. The point total is set at 146.5 points.
That victory moved NSU to 1-1 against the spread this season, while Cincinnati is also 1-1 following a back door cover by Morehead State last Friday night.
Cincinnati won't have Dan Skillings Jr. in this game but could have guard Day Day Thomas back on the floor.
