Cincinnati a Betting Favorite Again Over Oklahoma State Despite Saturday Loss

UC faces off against OSU in the Big 12 Tournament a few days after their first meeting.

Russ Heltman

Mar 5, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) shoots a free throw against the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers can't quit the Bearcats. Cincinnati is a betting favorite again outside Fifth Third Arena despite losing six of its past seven games away from home. UC opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State with a point total set at 138.5.

Cincinnati just lost to Oklahoma State 78-67 on Saturday and enters this game 17-14 straight up and 14-17 against the spread. OSU is 15-16 SU and 14-17 ATS after the underdog win on Saturday.

The total went over again in the most recent matchup, with three of Cincinnati's past five games going over (10-21 to the over this season).

Published
Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

