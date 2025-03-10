Cincinnati a Betting Favorite Again Over Oklahoma State Despite Saturday Loss
CINCINNATI — Oddsmakers can't quit the Bearcats. Cincinnati is a betting favorite again outside Fifth Third Arena despite losing six of its past seven games away from home. UC opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Oklahoma State with a point total set at 138.5.
Cincinnati just lost to Oklahoma State 78-67 on Saturday and enters this game 17-14 straight up and 14-17 against the spread. OSU is 15-16 SU and 14-17 ATS after the underdog win on Saturday.
The total went over again in the most recent matchup, with three of Cincinnati's past five games going over (10-21 to the over this season).
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You May Also Like:
Watch: New Cincinnati Kicker Stephen Rusnak Introduces Himself to Fanbase
Cincinnati Lands First Offensive Skill Player Commitment in 2026 Class as Dadrien Waller Commits
Look: Cincinnati Offensive Linemen Luke Kandra, John Williams Lead Top Bench Press Results at 2025 NFL Combine
Look: Cincinnati Football's Betting Win Total Released For 2025 Season
Recruiting Roundup: 2025 Football Visits Flowing in Along With More Offers
Look: Top Cincinnati Recruit Shon Abaev Wins Florida 3A State Championship
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: V. Kansas State Wildcats
Look: John Williams, Corey Kiner, And Luke Kandra Meet Up At 2025 NFL Combine
Cincinnati Bearcats Secondary Coaches Praise Team's 'Capacity For Work'
Watch: Wes Miller Previews Road Matchup Against No. 4 Houston
Tyson Veidt Updates Cincinnati's Defensive Line Injuries Ahead of Spring Practice
Scott Satterfield Explains Change to 'Spring Game' Structure in College Football
Look: Cincinnati Announces Open Spring Football Practice
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati Back in The Bubble Mix Ahead of Toughest Opponent This Decade
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's Road Bout Against Iowa State, With Jizzle James Making UC Scoring History
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Falls On The Road Against Iowa State
Cincinnati Cracks Top Five Schools For Three-Star 2026 Cornerback Kasmir Hicks
Cincinnati Football Adds Fifth Commitment in 2026 Class From Alabama Safety Xavier Starks
Wes Miller Updates Connor Hickman's Health, Previews Massive Iowa State Battle
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk