Cincinnati Basketball Favored to Beat Oklahoma State in Regular Season Finale

The Bearcats have not faced the Cowboys this season.

Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) hits a basket in the second half of a NCAA men’s basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Wildcats won 54-49.
Cincinnati Bearcats guard Day Day Thomas (1) hits a basket in the second half of a NCAA men's basketball game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Kansas State Wildcats, Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. Wildcats won 54-49.
CINCINNATI — UC basketball is a betting favorite in its final regular-season game on Saturday. Oklahoma State is a 2.5-point home underdog to the Bearcats with a point total sitting at 141.5.

Cincinnati lost as an outright favorite to Kansas State on Wednesday and is now 17-13 straight up and 14-16 against the spread. OSU enters the game 13-17 ATS and 14-16 SU. The Cowboys are just 2-16 SU as an underdog this season.

The loss to Kansas State sailed under like most UC games this season. They are now 9-21 hitting overs in the 2024-25 season, while OSU is 16-14 to the over. 

