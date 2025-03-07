Cincinnati Basketball Favored to Beat Oklahoma State in Regular Season Finale
CINCINNATI — UC basketball is a betting favorite in its final regular-season game on Saturday. Oklahoma State is a 2.5-point home underdog to the Bearcats with a point total sitting at 141.5.
Cincinnati lost as an outright favorite to Kansas State on Wednesday and is now 17-13 straight up and 14-16 against the spread. OSU enters the game 13-17 ATS and 14-16 SU. The Cowboys are just 2-16 SU as an underdog this season.
The loss to Kansas State sailed under like most UC games this season. They are now 9-21 hitting overs in the 2024-25 season, while OSU is 16-14 to the over.
