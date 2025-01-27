Cincinnati Narrow Betting Underdog Against Utah in Road Battle
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller's crew is a road underdog again on Tuesday night. Cincinnati enters the battle with Utah 1.5-point betting underdogs as of this writing, with a point total set at 137.5.
Cincinnati limps into this game 12-7 straight up and a terrible 7-12 against the spread. Meanwhile, Utah is 11-8 SU and 9-10 ATS. If history is any indication, Cincinnati's season will basically end on Tuesday.
They've shown little fight as an underdog this campaign, losing in all four scenarios thus far. Points will continue to be at a premium in these games, with Utah just 8-11 to the over this season and Cincinnati even worse at 3-16 (none of their seven away games have gone over the total).
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, breakdowns, and so much more. Check out our YouTube page as well, starting with the video below.
You may also like:
Look: Analyst Praises Cincinnati Offensive Tackle John Williams at East-West Shrine Bowl
Three Man Weave: Cincinnati Basketball Falls to BYU on the Road
Watch: BYU Media Outlet Pays Homage to Oscar Robertson
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Three-Star Quarterback Kayd Coffman Among Others
Report: Ohio State Tight End Patrick Gurd Visiting Cincinnati
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Cincinnati's At-Large Hopes Take Major Hit Entering Utah Road Trip
Cincinnati Bearcats Slight Betting Underdogs Against Texas Tech
Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Storylines: Texas Tech Red Raiders
Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Offers Four-Star Linebacker, Other 2026 Defenders
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Basketball's Victory Over Arizona State
Report: Cincinnati Guard Connor Hickman Ruled Out Indefinitely Due to Injury
Three Man Weave: Simas Lukošius' Heroics Lift Cincinnati Over Colorado 68-62
Look: Cincinnati Commit Shon Abaev Makes Naismith Midseason National Team
Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati's 68-62 Win Over Colorado
The Athletic Names Jizzle James Among NBA Draft Prospects to Watch This Season
NCAA Tournament Tracker: Bearcats Losing Streak Moves Them Out of Field For First Time This Season
Cincinnati Boosts Rushing Attack With Wisconsin Transfer Running Back Tawee Walker
Report: Cincinnati Bearcats Football Adds Middle Tennessee State Transfer Safety Xavier Williams
Look: Cincinnati Bearcats Basketball Falls Out of Latest AP Poll
ESPN Names Scott Satterfield to Way-Too-Early Coaching Hot Seat List
Watch: Ivan Pace Jr. Makes Big Play Against Lions in Regular-Season Finale
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!
Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk
Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk