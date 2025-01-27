All Bearcats

Cincinnati Narrow Betting Underdog Against Utah in Road Battle

UC hasn't won in this role all season.

Russ Heltman

Jan 21, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) shoots against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Jan 21, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats guard Dan Skillings Jr. (0) shoots against the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the first half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images / Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller's crew is a road underdog again on Tuesday night. Cincinnati enters the battle with Utah 1.5-point betting underdogs as of this writing, with a point total set at 137.5.

Cincinnati limps into this game 12-7 straight up and a terrible 7-12 against the spread. Meanwhile, Utah is 11-8 SU and 9-10 ATS. If history is any indication, Cincinnati's season will basically end on Tuesday.

They've shown little fight as an underdog this campaign, losing in all four scenarios thus far. Points will continue to be at a premium in these games, with Utah just 8-11 to the over this season and Cincinnati even worse at 3-16 (none of their seven away games have gone over the total).

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

