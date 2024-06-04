All Bearcats

Major Outlet Ranks New Bearcats Forward Dillon Mitchell Among Top-60 Transfers

Cincinnati has upgraded the roster every year under Wes Miller.

Russ Heltman

March 23, 2024, Charlotte, NC, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Dillon Mitchell (23) dribbles against Tennessee Volunteers guard Jahmai Mashack (15) in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
CINCINNATI — CBS Sports has new Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell as one of the top 60 transfers in the country this cycle.

The long, rangy forward checked in at No. 55 on David Cobb's list.

"Mitchell made strides as a sophomore at Texas but still has untapped potential after ranking as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022," Cobb wrote. "The former McDonald's All-American is an athletic power forward who finishes well at the rim. If Wes Miller can unlock Mitchell's full abilities, the Bearcats could be a big winner from this portal cycle."

After averaging nearly 10 points and eight rebounds per game last season, Mitchell should be a seamless fit on a hungry defensive roster that could go from a top-20 defensive unit nationally to top 10 with his skills.

Cincinnati is a strong candidate to be ranked in the AP Top 25 entering the season.

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.