Report: Aziz Bandaogo Returning to Cincinnati for 2024-25 Season

The roster is finalizing.

Russ Heltman

San Francisco Dons forward Jonathan Mogbo (10) rises for a shot as Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) defends in the first half of a college basketball game in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
San Francisco Dons forward Jonathan Mogbo (10) rises for a shot as Cincinnati Bearcats forward Aziz Bandaogo (55) defends in the first half of a college basketball game in the National Invitation Tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati.
CINCINNATI — Aziz Bandaogo is forgoing his professional dreams for one more season as Jon Rothstein reports he is returning to Cincinnati for the 2024-25 campaign and withdrawing from the NBA Draft pool.

The 2024 All-Big 12 honorable mention was a force around the rim averaging 6.6 ppg and 7.4 rpg on 64.2% shooting this past season. The seven-footer finished second in the Big 12 with 1.7 blocks per game and will be the main rim protector for Cincinnati in 2024-25.

He rounds out a frontcourt featuring Dillon Mitchell, Arrinten Page, and Tyler McKinley. Cincinnati has its deepest and most versatile roster in over a decade.

Published
