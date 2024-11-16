All Bearcats

Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats' Victory Over Nicholls State

A few high-flying moments.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) hits a jump shot in the first half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats forward Dillon Mitchell (23) hits a jump shot in the first half of a basketball scrimmage between Cincinnati Bearcats and Ohio State Buckeyes at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats made quick work of the Nicholls State Colonels on Friday following a tough back-to-back games scenario for NSU.

Check out some of the top plays from the 86-49 victory as Cincinnati gets a few days to prepare for its first road game this season at Northern Kentucky:

