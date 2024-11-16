Watch: Highlights From Cincinnati Bearcats' Victory Over Nicholls State

Highlights from last night's 86-49 win over Nicholls:



🔺 Lukošius: 19p, 6r, 6a, 5-7 3FG

🔺 James: 19p, 6r, 4a, 8-11 FG

🔺 Mitchell: 12p, 9r

🔺 Page: 11p, 6r, 5b

🔺 Reed: 8p, 5r

🔺 Betsey: 7p, 3r

🔺 Bandaogo: 4p, 4b#Bearcats | @big12studios pic.twitter.com/Qr3SYsMOop