Watch: Wes Miller And More Discuss Loss at Utah
CINCINNATI — The Bearcats basketball team fell 69-66 to Utah on Tuesday night to mark a 2-7 start in the Big 12 this season.
West Virginia is up next at home on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Check out comments from head coach Wes Miller and forward Josh Reed below:
