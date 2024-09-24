All Bearcats

Wes Miller Dives Into Roster Retention: 'I Hope It's A Positive'

Cincinnati is gelling in practice ahead of the 2024-25 season.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, March 14, 2024.
Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Wes Miller coaches in the second half of the Big 12 Conference tournament game between Cincinnati Bearcats and Baylor Bears at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo., on Thursday, March 14, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

CINCINNATI — Wes Miller appeared on The College Hoops Today Podcast with Jon Rothstein this week and dove into how rare (and important) Cincinnati's roster retention could be this coming season.

Of Cincinnati's 13 scholarship players, eight will enter having already played for basketball the school.

"Well, I hope it's a positive," Miller said about the continuity. "We've had to remind our team that when you have retention, and you have guys that you believe in, that you've been with, and they come back. Used to be that was just the way it was, now that's unique, and we're proud of that. We're proud of how these guys have stayed within our program, you know, year after year here, it needs to be a positive for us to be good. It's not going to just be a positive, just because.

"So the work that we're doing now is to make that continuity, something positive. We should be further along with the way that we play and the things that we value. But we can't just expect that it's going to happen, we have to go make it happen. So, if we have the kind of year that we think we're capable of, that will be a positive for us."

Cincinnati has a strong mix of veteran and young talent coming together in the practice gym, with the season just over a month away.

The Bearcats tip off on Nov. 4 against Arkansas Pine Bluff.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel on all things Bearcats athletics and Bearcat Blitz on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!

Bookmark Bearcats Talk for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You may also like:

Cincinnati Decent Betting Favorites Against Houston

Look: Cincinnati Posts Strong PFF Grades Across Win Over Miami (OH)

Watch: Bearcats Ring Victory Bell Following 27-16 Win Over Miami (OH)

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Survives Trip To Oxford 27-16 In Win Over Miami (OH)

Report: Cincinnati Football Loses Commitment From Top 2025 Recruit Mikkel Skinner

Recruiting Roundup: Cincinnati Welcomes Four-Star Guard Jalen Reece For Official Visit

Cincinnati DC Tyson Veidt Assesses Defensive Front Before Miami (OH) Matchup

Brendan Sorsby Touches On Areas To Improve Amidst Strong Start to UC Career

Look: Cincinnati Ranked Among Bottom-Three Power Conference Teams Nationally Following Loss to Pittsburgh

Watch: Alec Pierce Scores First Colts Touchdown of 2024 NFL Season

Watch: Behind The Scenes Look At Cincinnati's Win Over Towson

Pittsburgh Coach Pat Narduzzi Gives Playing Prediction For Dontay Corleone

Look: Cincinnati Quarterback Brendan Sorsby Wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Betting Odds: Cincinnati Slight Favorites Over Pittsburgh

Look: PFF Grades From Cincinnati's Week 1 Win Over Towson

Three Down Look: Cincinnati Beats Towson To Open 2024 Regular Season

Cincinnati Earns Commitment From 2025 Tight End DaMari Witherspoon

Scott Satterfield Updates Dontay Corleone's Availability as First Game Approaches

Former Cincinnati Assistant Josh Loeffler Praises Wes Miller's Player Relations

Look: Multiple Bearcats Make 2024 NFL Rosters Following Final Cuts

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on Bearcats Talk all the time!

Follow Bearcats Talk on Twitter: @BearcatsTalk

Like Bearcats Talk on Facebook: Bearcats Talk

Published
Russ Heltman

RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH. Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

Home/Basketball