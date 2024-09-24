Wes Miller Dives Into Roster Retention: 'I Hope It's A Positive'
CINCINNATI — Wes Miller appeared on The College Hoops Today Podcast with Jon Rothstein this week and dove into how rare (and important) Cincinnati's roster retention could be this coming season.
Of Cincinnati's 13 scholarship players, eight will enter having already played for basketball the school.
"Well, I hope it's a positive," Miller said about the continuity. "We've had to remind our team that when you have retention, and you have guys that you believe in, that you've been with, and they come back. Used to be that was just the way it was, now that's unique, and we're proud of that. We're proud of how these guys have stayed within our program, you know, year after year here, it needs to be a positive for us to be good. It's not going to just be a positive, just because.
"So the work that we're doing now is to make that continuity, something positive. We should be further along with the way that we play and the things that we value. But we can't just expect that it's going to happen, we have to go make it happen. So, if we have the kind of year that we think we're capable of, that will be a positive for us."
Cincinnati has a strong mix of veteran and young talent coming together in the practice gym, with the season just over a month away.
The Bearcats tip off on Nov. 4 against Arkansas Pine Bluff.
